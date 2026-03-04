Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The Oscars are Hollywood’s loudest “receipt,” but for a long time, Black greatness had to kick the door in just to be seen — let alone awarded. The Academy Awards started in 1929, and for decades, the industry’s biggest night didn’t reflect the people (or the performances) shaping the culture. In regard to Black Oscar winners, even when Black actors were undeniably stealing scenes, the recognition came slowly, selectively, and often surrounded by messy context that said more about the times than the talent.

That’s why every win hits a little different. From Hattie McDaniel breaking the barrier in 1940 — a night that still came with segregation-era limitations — to Sidney Poitier, Denzel, Halle, and the modern wave of winners who’ve turned “first” into “we belong here,” the story is really about persistence meeting undeniable skills.

So yes, the Oscars and Black excellence have always been intertwined — just not always in a way the Academy wanted to acknowledge. But over time, the wins started stacking up, the speeches got louder, and the moments got bigger than the stage itself. Some of these trophies were overdue, some were groundbreaking, and some felt like the culture forcing Hollywood to finally say the quiet part out loud: we’ve been delivering award-worthy performances. With that in mind, here’s a timeline of the most notable Black Oscar winners in acting — when they won, what they won for, and why the moment mattered.

A Timeline Of Black Oscar Winners (Acting + Select Honorary/Special)

Hattie McDaniel (1940 — 12th Oscars)

Best Supporting Actress — Gone with the Wind

The first Black person to win an Oscar, period — an all-time “they can’t deny us forever” moment.