Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here — the 98th Academy Awards are set to go down on Sunday, March 15, 2026!

Every year, the Oscars celebrate the year’s most unforgettable films and performances, handing out golden statuettes to the creative forces behind them. It’s the night fans, critics, and culture watchers look forward to — where careers are solidified, history gets made, and the world tunes in to see who takes home cinema’s highest honors.

The Frontrunners Everyone Is Betting On For The 2026 Oscars

This year’s race has some clear favorites emerging. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations — more than any film in Oscars history — dominating major categories from Best Picture and Directing to acting and technical fields. Close behind is One Battle After Another, earning 13 nods and strong support in Best Picture, Director, and multiple acting races, while films like Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value are also in play. These heavy hitters are the ones most experts expect to score wins on Oscar night.

Black Nominees & Culture Wins To Watch

This year’s nominees include several Black artists and filmmakers who are owning the narrative and bringing culture front and center:

Michael B. Jordan (Best Actor, Sinners)

Wunmi Mosaku (Best Supporting Actress, Sinners)

Delroy Lindo (Best Supporting Actor, Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (Supporting Actress, One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler — nominated for Best Director & Original Screenplay (also Sinners)

Ruth E. Carter — nominated for Costume Design and now the most-nominated Black woman in Oscars history.

These nominations aren’t just nods — they’re statements. Sinners has especially become a cultural moment, spotlighting Black storytelling at the center of awards season in a major way.

The Snubs That Still Have Folks Heated

As with any awards season, there were plenty of controversial misses that left Hollywood fans side-eyeing the Academy.

Most notable among these are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who were expected by many to score nominations for their performances in Wicked: For Good, yet the film was completely shut out in all categories — including acting, song, and design — despite the first Wicked receiving 10 nominations and wins last year.

Big screen stars like George Clooney, Paul Mescal, Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt also missed out on acting nominations for performances that many critics and fans thought were Oscar-worthy. Another hot take: Some feel that breakout powerhouse Chase Infiniti from One Battle After Another should have been recognized in the nominations, given her standout work. Those snubs are fueling ongoing conversations about how Academy voters weigh performance versus cultural impact.

Performers & Presenters

The Oscar stage isn’t just about trophies — it’s also about moments. Host Conan O’Brien returns to the helm for a second straight year, bringing his signature blend of humor and heart. A first wave of presenters includes stars like Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Javier Bardem, and Chris Evans — and that lineup is just the beginning. As for performers…the Academy has already teased that musical guests tied to songs from nominated films — like pieces from Sinners and possibly other Original Song contenders — will be announced closer to showtime, so stay tuned for those show-stealing moments.

Red Carpet Watch: Who’s About To Shut It Down

The Oscars red carpet is its own iconic moment every year, and fashion expectations are high for the 2026 Oscars. Last year’s Oscars saw trend-setting looks from stars across cinema — and this year, nominees and Hollywood style icons are poised to bring even bigger looks. With so many major talents in contention this year, here are some names expected to turn heads:

Michael B. Jordan (nominated for Best Actor, Sinners)

Jessie Buckley (nominated for Best Actress, Hamnet)

Timothée Chalamet (nominated for Best Actor, Marty Supreme)

Rose Byrne (nominated for Best Actress, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (nominated for Best Actress, Song Sung Blue)

With first-time nominees and breakout stars walking through alongside seasoned A-listers, designers are already prepping couture and custom pieces that will trend instantly on TikTok and Instagram. All eyes will be on these red carpet arrivals as fashion meets film celebration in one unforgettable night.

Moments That Could Break The Internet

Academy Awards nights are filled with moments that explode across social media. For the 2026 Oscars, here are the ones fans are already buzzing about:

Michael B. Jordan’s acceptance speech — After his Actor Awards win and massive nomination haul, a win on Oscars night here could become one of those defining cultural moments. Reaction shots during Best Picture announcements — With heavyweight contenders like Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Frankenstein in the mix, any upset or surprise pick could dominate posts. Live musical performances for Original Song — “Golden” and “I Lied To You” could be standout stages that people clip and share instantly. Unscripted interactions between nominees — Whether it’s emotional embraces or playful exchanges, Oscar night is always full of candid moments that go viral. Fashion highlights from rising stars — Breakout fashion statements often turn into trends within hours of hitting the carpet.

The 2026 Oscars are shaping up to be a night where cinematic excellence meets cultural celebration. With historic nomination counts, strong performances, and unforgettable moments already in motion, March 15th promises a show that will resonate far beyond the Dolby Theatre. Whether you’re watching for the wins, the speeches, the performances, or the red carpet, this year’s Oscars feel like a cultural moment worth tuning in for.

