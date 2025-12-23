For The Culture: Songs, Videos & Musical Moments That Defined 2025

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Every year, music plays a role in our lives that’s hard even to explain until you stop and think about it. It’s what’s playing while we get dressed, what rides with us on the way to work, and what sets the mood, whether we’re celebrating or just trying to get through the day. Our music especially has a way of sticking to moments – good, bad, and everything in between. The songs don’t just live in our headphones; they end up attached to memories we’ll carry long after the year is over.

In 2025, that connection didn’t loosen at all. If anything, it felt tighter. The music that hit this year wasn’t always loud or flashy, but it was unavoidable. Some records took over because they felt honest. Others because they were perfect for the function, the drive, or the late-night replay. Newer voices had moments that felt organic, while familiar names reminded us why they’ve lasted as long as they have.

What really stood out was how quickly certain songs and moments traveled. You’d hear them in the club, then again on your timeline, then again in somebody’s car with the windows down. Lyrics turned into catchphrases. Hooks became an inside joke. Even if you tried to dodge some of these records, they had a way of finding you anyway.

That’s always been the power of our music – it moves without asking permission. It shapes conversations, sets trends, and creates shared experiences in real time. 2025 was full of those moments, the kind where you immediately knew, “Yeah, this is one of those.” With that in mind, here are the songs, videos, and musical moments that truly defined this year.

Here are songs that defined 2025:

Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz – Take Me Thru Dere

This record felt like it was everywhere all at once. Whether it was blasting out of cars or popping up in playlists, the bear alone made it stick, and Quavo slid in effortlessly.

Kehlani – Folded

One of those songs that caught people off guard in the best way. It stayed in rotation because it felt real, emotional, and easy to come back to when you needed something smooth.

Gunna ft. Burna Boy – WGFT

Gunna stayed true to his lane, and it worked. This song quietly took over – a go-to for rides, pre-games, and just letting it play without skipping.

Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Two voices that know exactly what they’re doing on a record together. This one became a staple for late nights and relationship conversations you probably shouldn’t be having. Who could forget the viral dance to go along with it?

Mariah The Scientist – Burning Blue

This song hit people right in the chest. It was moody, vulnerable. and perfect for when you need to sit with your thoughts for a minute.

G Herbo – Went Legit

Herb is talking that talk again. The record felt motivational without trying too hard, and it resonated with anyone focused on leveling up.

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR – Somebody Loves Me

This one had a chokehold on timelines and playlists, from boats and beaches to clubs and everywhere in between. Drake and PND tapping back into that familiar chemistry made it feel instantly comfortable, like a song you already knew.

Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat – Go Girl

This song was unavoidable. Between the star power and how effortlessly it slid into playlist rotations (and EVERY woman’s social media posts. Lol), it became one of those records everyone knew the words to without even trying.