Most Anticipated 2026 TV Shows & Movie Releases

2026 is officially here, and honestly, we’re still riding the wave from all the Black excellence in entertainment we got in 2025. Films like Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s Southern Gothic that snagged major awards and had folks talking all year, reminded us that Black cinema can bend genres and still say something deep. Beyond that, 2025 brought a range of standout moments – from sharp comedies and powerful dramas to stories that broadened how our narratives are told and felt.

That’s the beautiful thing about the start of the new year: it’s like a fresh slate. You know how we set up our watchlists on New Year’s Eve like we’re trying to manifest better luck? Same energy as TV and movies. With 2026 kicking off, we’ve got shows and films dropping that are already starting conversations in our group chats, on TikTok, and in the memes before they even premiere. It’s not just about seeing something new – it’s about being seen while we talk about it.

From return seasons of our favorite thrillers and comedies to biopics and rom-coms that look like they were made for us, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be a mix of heart, hype, and straight-up hits. So whether you’re into edge-of-your-seat drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, or moments that’ll make you feel seen, 2026 is giving us plenty to tap into. With that in mind, let’s dive into the most anticipated shows and movies we’re ready to stream, scream and stan all year long…

TV SHOWS

Wonder Man

This Marvel series brings a fresh, hilarious take to the MCU with a meta-twist, centered on Simon Williams – a celebrity content creator turned superhero. Expect witty commentary on fame and identity as Wonder Man tries to juggle influencer energy with actual world-saving stakes. It’s one of the buzziest comic-to-screen adaptations on Disney+ this year.

Premiere Date: January 27th

Cross – Season 2

Detective Alex Cross is back on Prime Video, digging into a new pulse-pounding mystery following a vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires. Season 2 promises deeper twists, high stakes, and more psychological thrills as Cross balances heavy emotional beats with gut-twisting clues.

Premiere Date: February 11th

Hijack – Season 2

Idris Elba returns to the high-tension Apple TV thriller where every second counts on a hijacked train. The second season escalates the pressure as passengers fight for survival and our hero battles time to save them – all in real time.

Premiere Date: January 14th

Paradise – Season 2

This Hulu drama drops you back into the gritty mystery of political conspiracy and survival after the President’s murder. Season 2 looks set to deepen emotional arcs and twist the narrative in ways that keep you guessing long after the credits roll.

Premiere Date: February 23rd

The Upshaws

Netflix’s beloved family sitcom heads into its last run, promising laughs, heart, and a proper send-off for the Upshaw clan. Expect classic humor with emotional moments that wrap up the Bennie crew’s story in true Netflix comedy fashion.

Premiere Date: January 15th

Beauty In Black – Season 2 Part 2

Part two of Tyler Perry’s dramatic Netflix hit returns with even more intensity, betrayal, and the kind of twists that make you rewatch episodes. This season dives deeper into the characters’ power battles and personal growth.

Premiere Date: March 19th