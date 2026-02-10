Subscribe
Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Health & Being A Diabetic On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

In this upcoming episode, Anthony Anderson gives an in-depth breakdown of his life, his struggles, successes, and everything in between.

Published on February 10, 2026
Anthony Anderson - TV One UNCENSORED
Anthony Anderson is pulling back the curtain on his life in an upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored, and it’s shaping up to be one of his most honest conversations yet. Premiering Thursday, February 19th, the episode finds Anderson opening up about his health, his upbringing, and the real-life decisions that ultimately shaped his path. Known for his humor and larger-than-life presence, this sit-down shows a more reflective side of the actor — one rooted in survival, accountability, and growth.

A major focus of the episode is Anderson’s ongoing journey living with type 2 diabetes, something he speaks about with clarity and intention. He doesn’t sugarcoat the reality of managing the condition, explaining how it forced him to rethink his lifestyle and prioritize his health in ways he hadn’t before. “I’ve been living with type 2 diabetes for years, and it’s something I have to be mindful of every single day,” Anderson has said, stressing that discipline and consistency are non-negotiable. On Uncensored, he expands on how that diagnosis became a wake-up call, especially as a Black man navigating fame, stress, and long workdays.

The episode also dives into Anderson’s upbringing and the pivotal crossroads moments that could have led his life in a very different direction. Growing up in a tough environment, he candidly reflects on the pressure to make fast money and the temptation to sell drugs — a path many around him chose. Anderson reveals that he consciously decided against it, understanding early on that short-term gains could cost him everything in the long term. “I knew that life wasn’t for me,” he explains, crediting his family, faith, and a belief in something bigger for steering him away from that road. That decision, he says, still stands as one of the most important choices he’s ever made.

From there, Anderson connects those early lessons to his rise in Hollywood, touching on the grind it took to break through and stay consistent in an industry that doesn’t always make space for Black men to be vulnerable. He speaks on the pressure of being a lead on network television, balancing demanding schedules with personal health, and using comedy as both armor and therapy. “Comedy saved my life in a lot of ways,” he shares, noting that laughter became a survival tool long before it became a career.

By the end of the episode, Uncensored paints a full picture of Anthony Anderson — not just the entertainer, but the man who made hard choices, faced health challenges head-on, and continues to evolve in real time. It’s a conversation about responsibility, resilience, and rewriting narratives that are often left unspoken. Fans can catch Anthony Anderson on TV One’s Uncensored when the episode premieres Thursday, February 19th, and expect a powerful reminder that growth is just as important as success.

