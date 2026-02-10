Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

Source: Anthony Behar – PA Images / Getty

Before the dust truly settles on Super Bowl LX, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: the game might’ve been a snooze fest, but the halftime show? That’s what everybody is still talking about. Sure, we had football drama — but what broke through the noise wasn’t a 4th quarter comeback. It was Bad Bunny on that Levi’s Stadium stage, turning an otherwise dull contest into a cultural moment. Whether you loved it, hated it, or just watched to see what the fuss was about, 135.4 million people tuned in — and according to early reports, it now stands as the most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history.

From the jump, Benito’s set was a vibe — and not just the usual pop spectacle. The performance was drenched in Puerto Rican pride, heavy with Latin energy, and full of cinematic visuals that felt like a music video and a manifesto all at once. He wasn’t just singing hits; he was rewriting narratives. Cameos like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, sugarcane fields, a wedding scene, and a party atmosphere made it feel like an ode to community, identity, and momentum. The closing sentiment — “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” — got people talking long after the last note faded.

Talk they did! Social media lit up with praise from fans and celebs alike — but there was also backlash. Some critics, including prominent voices with differing political views, dismissed the performance as overly political and not what they anticipated from a Super Bowl stage. But that’s sort of the point: when people argue about something that much, it means the performance didn’t just exist, it meant something. Love it or hate it, half the country wasn’t just half watching — they were invested. That’s the kind of impact only a halftime show with cultural weight can have.

That’s the magic of this moment — and of the halftime show in general. For decades, this 12 to 15-minute block has been bigger than popcorn and pigskins. It’s become a place where artists bring their A-game not just to entertain, but to claim space on a global stage. Super Bowl halftime isn’t just about performance value; it’s about visibility, identity, conversation — and yes, viewership. It’s one thing to put on a good show. It’s another thing entirely to make the whole world feel it, share it, remix it, meme it, and remember it. That’s why these shows stay in our cultural bloodstream.

So with Bad Bunny breaking records and raising conversations, it’s time to look back and see just how deep the legacy runs. Which performances brought the world to a pause? Which ones changed the game — or overshadowed the game itself?

From pop queens to hip-hop icons and everything in between, here are the top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows since 2000, ranked by viewership — the moments that drew the biggest audiences, shaped culture, and turned halftime into prime time.

The top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows since 2000, ranked by viewership:

10. Beyoncé (2013) – 110.8M Viewers

Beyoncé’s halftime show was all about precision, power, and star presence. The surprise Destiny’s Child reunion sent fans into a frenzy and instantly elevated the moment. Her commanding performance reminded viewers why she thrives on the biggest stages. Even without excess gimmicks, the cultural weight and excitement pulled in over 110 million viewers.

9. Madonna (2012) – 114M Viewers

Madonna’s halftime show was a pop spectacle at its peak. With elaborate costumes, choreography, and a career-spanning setlist, she turned the field into a full-scale production. The curiosity factor alone drew in viewers eager to see how the pop icon would use the moment. It was flashy, theatrical, and built for a massive audience.

8. Bruno Mars (2014) – 115.3M Viewers

Bruno Mars brought pure charisma and live-band energy to the Super Bowl stage. His performance was tight, upbeat, and packed with hits that resonated across age groups. There were no gimmicks — just showmanship, dancing, and undeniable star power. That simplicity helped make it one of the most-watched halftime shows ever.

7. Coldplay (2016) – 115.5M Viewers

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

Coldplay’s halftime show leaned heavily into collaboration and feel-good energy. With appearances from Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, the performance expanded its reach across multiple fanbases. The colorful visuals and anthemic songs made it an easy watch for a broad audience. That crossover appeal played a big role in its massive viewership.

6. Lady Gaga (2017) – 117.5M Viewers

Lady Gaga delivered a theatrical, high-adrenaline performance that felt like a blockbuster production. From her dramatic entrance to her live vocals, she made halftime feel cinematic. The show appealed to pop fans, casual viewers, and skeptics alike. Her ability to balance spectacle with raw performance kept audiences fully engaged.

5. Katy Perry (2015) – 121M Viewers

Katy Perry’s halftime show was loud, colorful, and impossible to ignore. Packed with massive visuals, chart-topping hits, and the now legendary “Left Shark,” the performance dominated social media in real time. Its meme-worthy moments helped push viewership even higher. People watched because they didn’t want to miss whatever was about to happen next.

4. Rihanna (2023) – 121M Views

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Rihanna’s long-awaited return to the stage was appointment television. Beyond the hit-filled performance, her pregnancy reveal instantly turned the show into a global headline. The minimalist staging and confident delivery kept eyes locked in from start to finish. Fans tuned in not just for the music but to witness a moment that felt instantly iconic.

3. Usher (2024) – 123.4M Viewers

Usher’s halftime show was a masterclass in pure performance. From roller-skating to flawless choreography and a hit-packed setlist spanning decades, he reminded the world why he’s one of the greatest entertainers of his era. Nostalgia played a huge role, pulling in longtime fans while still keeping things fresh. The numbers proved that elite showmanship still moves massive audiences.

2. Kendrick Lamar (2025) – 135.5M Viewers

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Kendrick Lamar turned halftime into a moment of art, commentary, and spectacle all at once. His performance was layered with symbolism, sharp visuals, and intentional storytelling, leaving viewers dissecting every second online. That mix of cultural weight and mainstream appeal helped him surpass long-standing records. It wasn’t just a show — it was an event people felt they had to witness live.

1. Bad Bunny (2026) – ~135.4M Viewers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bad Bunny’s halftime show didn’t just break records — it reset the standard. Blending global superstar energy with unapologetic Puerto Rican pride, Benito delivered a performance that felt like a cultural statement as much as a concert. Spanish-language hits, high-energy visuals, and surprise moments pulled in audiences far beyond traditional Super Bowl viewers. The nonstop conversation afterward proved that keeping people talking is half the win — and the viewership numbers backed it up.

What do you think of our list of Super Bowl Halftime Shows ranked? Which one is your favorite?

