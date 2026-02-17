Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Cam Newton’s '106 & Sports' Cancelled After 8 Episodes

Cam Newton’s ‘106 & Sports’ Canceled After 8 Episodes

The former NFL MVP's latest endeavor has come to an unexpected halt, ending what had potential to be a culture-shifting series.

Published on February 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX - Celebrity Flag Football Game
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

News broke earlier this week that Cam Newton’s sports talk show, 106 & Sports, had officially been canceled after just eight episodes, bringing a quick end to what was supposed to be a culture-shifting platform for athletes and fans alike. The show, which premiered on October 15th, 2025, on BET and BET+, was positioned as a modern, sports-driven evolution of the legendary 106 & Park — a space where sports, music, fashion, and Black culture all lived under one roof. Hosted by Newton alongside respected sports journalist Ashley Nicole Moss, the series aimed to bring unfiltered conversations, athlete interviews, debates, and viral cultural moments straight to the people. It was executive-produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, which only heightened expectations surrounding its launch.

Despite the hype, the show struggled to find its footing. The AJC’s exclusive report indicates that the cancellation stemmed from a combination of executive turnover at BET, low ratings, and weak engagement, all falling short of the network’s expectations. In today’s media landscape, success isn’t just measured by what happens on screen — it’s about social media buzz, viral clips, and cultural impact. Unfortunately, 106 & Sports didn’t generate the kind of consistent momentum that networks look for when deciding what to renew. BET ultimately confirmed that it would not produce additional seasons, though the existing episodes will continue to be available on its platforms. What makes it even tougher is that the show had all the ingredients — big-name guests like Brittney Griner, Claressa Shields, and Chad Johnson — but sometimes chemistry, timing, and audience connection just don’t align the way everyone hoped.

Following the announcement, Ashley Nicole Moss took the high road, showing nothing but love to her co-host and the team. She publicly wished Cam Newton well, making it clear there was no bad blood — just appreciation for the opportunity and the journey they shared. Her message reflected the professionalism she’s built her career on and reminded everyone that even short-lived chapters can be meaningful. Moss had already carved out her own lane in sports media before the show, and her grace in this moment only reinforced why she remains one of the most respected voices in the game. Sometimes things don’t last forever, but the relationships and experience still carry weight long after the cameras stop rolling.

If you think this setback slows Cam Newton down, you haven’t been paying attention. The former NFL MVP has been everywhere lately, building a second act that’s arguably just as impactful as his playing days. He continues to make appearances on ESPN’s First Take, where his bold takes and unfiltered personality keep the conversation alive. His Funky Friday podcast has gone crazy viral in recent weeks, especially with headline-making interviews featuring Lady London and Drea & Lex from Pour Minds, moments that sparked debates and flooded timelines. On top of that, his 4th & 1 podcast continues to thrive, proving that Cam understands how to connect directly with his audience without needing traditional TV backing. The digital space is his playground right now, and he’s moving like someone who knows exactly who he is and what he brings to the table.

At the end of the day, 106 & Sports ending after episodes is disappointing, especially because shows led by Black talent and rooted in our culture deserve room to grow. But if there’s one thing history has shown, it’s that Cam Newton and everyone involved aren’t defined by one moment. They’re defined by their ability to pivot, evolve, and keep building. Cam is still shaping the sports media landscape in real time, Ashley Nicole Moss is still one of the sharpest minds in sports journalism, and the culture will continue to create new spaces for voices like theirs. This may be the end of 106 & Sports, but it’s far from the end of what they’re bringing to the game.

RELATED: Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Health & Being A Diabetic On TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

Related Tags

bet Cam Newton

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    “Hey Tony” track by J.I.D adn Tony The Tiger

    "Hey Tony!": J.I.D Creates New Frosted Flakes Jingle

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 - Blue Carpet Arrivals

    'America's Next Top Model' Alum Tiffany Richardson Slams 'Bully' Tyra Banks Over Resurfaced Viral Moment: 'YALL EDITED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE YOU CARED'

    Bossip
    75th NBA All-Star Game

    Boo-Lovin' & Basketball: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From NBA All-Star Valentine’s Weekend 2026

    Bossip
    Family & Friends Gathered To Celebrate The Life Of DJ Michael “5000” Watts

    Family & Friends Gathered To Celebrate The Life Of DJ Michael “5000” Watts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Jesse Jackson Election Recount 2000
    News  |  Sammy Approved

    25 Jesse Jackson Quotes That Prove His Words Still Matter

    Comment
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Comment
    Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

    Comment
    "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
    News  |  O Mazariego

    Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration

    Comment
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    ‘Wonder Man’ Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close