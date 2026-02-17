Cam Newton’s '106 & Sports' Cancelled After 8 Episodes

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

News broke earlier this week that Cam Newton’s sports talk show, 106 & Sports, had officially been canceled after just eight episodes, bringing a quick end to what was supposed to be a culture-shifting platform for athletes and fans alike. The show, which premiered on October 15th, 2025, on BET and BET+, was positioned as a modern, sports-driven evolution of the legendary 106 & Park — a space where sports, music, fashion, and Black culture all lived under one roof. Hosted by Newton alongside respected sports journalist Ashley Nicole Moss, the series aimed to bring unfiltered conversations, athlete interviews, debates, and viral cultural moments straight to the people. It was executive-produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, which only heightened expectations surrounding its launch.

Despite the hype, the show struggled to find its footing. The AJC’s exclusive report indicates that the cancellation stemmed from a combination of executive turnover at BET, low ratings, and weak engagement, all falling short of the network’s expectations. In today’s media landscape, success isn’t just measured by what happens on screen — it’s about social media buzz, viral clips, and cultural impact. Unfortunately, 106 & Sports didn’t generate the kind of consistent momentum that networks look for when deciding what to renew. BET ultimately confirmed that it would not produce additional seasons, though the existing episodes will continue to be available on its platforms. What makes it even tougher is that the show had all the ingredients — big-name guests like Brittney Griner, Claressa Shields, and Chad Johnson — but sometimes chemistry, timing, and audience connection just don’t align the way everyone hoped.

Following the announcement, Ashley Nicole Moss took the high road, showing nothing but love to her co-host and the team. She publicly wished Cam Newton well, making it clear there was no bad blood — just appreciation for the opportunity and the journey they shared. Her message reflected the professionalism she’s built her career on and reminded everyone that even short-lived chapters can be meaningful. Moss had already carved out her own lane in sports media before the show, and her grace in this moment only reinforced why she remains one of the most respected voices in the game. Sometimes things don’t last forever, but the relationships and experience still carry weight long after the cameras stop rolling.

If you think this setback slows Cam Newton down, you haven’t been paying attention. The former NFL MVP has been everywhere lately, building a second act that’s arguably just as impactful as his playing days. He continues to make appearances on ESPN’s First Take, where his bold takes and unfiltered personality keep the conversation alive. His Funky Friday podcast has gone crazy viral in recent weeks, especially with headline-making interviews featuring Lady London and Drea & Lex from Pour Minds, moments that sparked debates and flooded timelines. On top of that, his 4th & 1 podcast continues to thrive, proving that Cam understands how to connect directly with his audience without needing traditional TV backing. The digital space is his playground right now, and he’s moving like someone who knows exactly who he is and what he brings to the table.

At the end of the day, 106 & Sports ending after episodes is disappointing, especially because shows led by Black talent and rooted in our culture deserve room to grow. But if there’s one thing history has shown, it’s that Cam Newton and everyone involved aren’t defined by one moment. They’re defined by their ability to pivot, evolve, and keep building. Cam is still shaping the sports media landscape in real time, Ashley Nicole Moss is still one of the sharpest minds in sports journalism, and the culture will continue to create new spaces for voices like theirs. This may be the end of 106 & Sports, but it’s far from the end of what they’re bringing to the game.

