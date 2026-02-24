Ryan Coogler Reopens ‘The X-Files’ With Pilot Greenlight At Hulu

Source: Kate Green/BAFTA / Getty

The truth is out there again and this time, Ryan Coogler is leading the investigation. The director’s reboot of The X-Files received an official pilot greenlight at Hulu. Read more about Coogler’s upcoming project inside.

Fresh off the historic awards run for his film Sinners, Coogler has been tapped to write and direct the pilot for a reboot of The X-Files at Hulu. According to Deadline, the long-rumored revival has received a pilot greenlight, signaling that this paranormal universe is officially back in development.

For the uninitiated, the original series premiered in 1993 and became one of the most defining science fiction shows of the 1990s. Created by Chris Carter, the show followed FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder — played by Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny — who investigated government conspiracies, extraterrestrials, and straight-up nightmare fuel. The franchise ran for nine seasons, spawned two films, and even had a short revival in 2016.

Now Coogler is reimagining the series for a new generation. Danielle Deadwyler has been cast as co-lead in the reboot, playing one of two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents assigned to a long-shuttered division that investigates unexplained phenomena. Jennifer Yale has joined the project as showrunner, with Carter returning as an executive producer alongside Coogler and his Proximity Media team.

In an interview with SF Gate, Coogler shared that the original series was something he watched with his mother and called it one of the most beautiful American television shows ever made. He also teased that the reboot will honor the classic format by blending standalone monster-of-the-week episodes with an overarching conspiracy. And yes, he promises it will be scary.

Deadline notes that the project has been a three-year journey under Coogler’s overall deal with Disney. With Sinners dominating awards season and making history at the BAFTAs, the director is now turning his focus to television in a major way.

No release date has been announced yet, and casting details beyond Deadwyler remain under wraps. But if Coogler delivers the same layered storytelling and cultural depth he is known for, this reboot could tap into both nostalgia and something entirely new.

The basement office lights are flickering again. The files are reopening. And if Coogler has anything to say about it, the next chapter will be just as chilling as the first. Who’s ready?

