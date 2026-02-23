‘Is God Is’ Trailer Drops & These Sisters Want All The Smoke

Source: courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

The girls are not playing and neither is this trailer. Is God Is just released the official trailer, starring Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown. Read more about the upcoming film and check out the trailer inside.

The first look at Is God Is just dropped and it is already giving revenge fantasy, Southern gothic realness and Black sisterhood pushed to the brink. Set to hit theaters on May 15, the suspense thriller marks the feature directorial debut of playwright Aleshea Harris, who adapted the screenplay from her own award-winning stage play. If the trailer is any indication, this movie is about to be a thrilling experience.

Front and center are stars Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who play two sisters on a relentless quest for revenge. The story follows them as they confront a haunting family history that refuses to stay buried. What unfolds appears to be a stylized and blood-soaked journey filled with raw emotion, spiritual undertones and the kind of tension that keeps your heart racing.

The newly released trailer teases sweeping desert landscapes, eerie church scenes and explosive confrontations. There is grit in every frame. The sisters move with purpose, fueled by pain and a promise that feels bigger than themselves. The visuals feel theatrical in the best way, honoring the story’s stage roots while expanding it into something cinematic and bold.

And let us talk about this cast. The film also features powerhouse performances from Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, Mykelti Williamson and Josiah Cross, with heavy hitters Vivica A. Fox and Sterling K. Brown rounding out the ensemble. With talent like this, you already know the performances are going to hit.

Behind the scenes, the project is backed by producers Tessa Thompson, Kishori Rajan, Riva Marker and Janicza Bravo, with Harris also serving as producer. The film is rated R for strong and bloody violence and language, so prepare yourself accordingly.

At its core, Is God Is is about sisterhood, survival and what happens when trauma becomes a mission. It asks how far you would go for justice and whether revenge can ever truly bring peace. With its layered storytelling and unapologetic edge, this is one theatrical release that deserves a spot on your calendar.

Circle May 15 now. The sisters are coming, and they are not asking for permission.

Check out the trailer below:

