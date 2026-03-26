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H.E.R. Brings Filipino Folklore To ‘Forgotten Island’

H.E.R. Brings Filipino Folklore To The Big Screen With DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’

H.E.R. brings Filipino folklore to the big screen with DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island. Read more and check it out inside. 

Published on March 26, 2026
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H.E.R. brings Filipino folklore to the big screen with DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island. Read more and check it out inside. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film arrives in theaters Sep. 25 and centers a story deeply rooted in Filipino culture, mythology, and memory. Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, Forgotten Island follows best friends Jo and Raissa. H.E.R. and Liza Soberano voice the characters, who find themselves trapped on a mystical island called Nakali. The only way home comes with a heavy cost. They may have to give up the very memories that define their bond. It is a concept that blends fantasy with emotional stakes, making friendship the heart of the story.

H.E.R. shares that the role carries personal meaning. The Grammy and Oscar award-winning artist connects the film to stories she heard growing up from her Filipino mother. She describes the experience as a way to share a piece of her childhood with a global audience. That connection shows up in the film’s details, especially in its use of Filipino folklore creatures and cultural symbolism.

One of the most powerful visuals in the film is the sun, which holds deep significance in Filipino culture. Soberano reflects on the emotional weight of seeing that symbol represented on screen, imagining how children in the Philippines will feel watching their culture celebrated in such a grand way. H.E.R. echoes that sentiment, emphasizing how meaningful it is for younger generations to see themselves reflected in animated storytelling.

The film also draws from the real-life friendship between its directors, grounding the fantasy in something authentic and relatable. Set against a nostalgic 1990s backdrop, the story taps into universal themes of memory, identity, and connection.

With a voice cast that includes Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, and Lea Salonga, Forgotten Island builds a vibrant world that blends cultural specificity with wide appeal. For H.E.R., the film is a celebration of heritage, storytelling, and the power of representation on a global stage.

Check out the official trailer:

Will you check it out? Comment your thoughts on the film below. 

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