Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Lamar Odom ‘Untold’ Doc On Netflix Tells His Survival Story

Lamar Odom Survived 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks And A Coma — His Netflix Doc Finally Tells The Full Story

Lamar Odom's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, tells his story of survival.

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

lamar-odom-netflix-docuseries
Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Lamar Odom has lived many lives in the public eye, but his upcoming Netflix docuseries is pulling back the curtain on the chapter that nearly ended it all. Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom offers a raw look at the athlete’s rise, fall and remarkable survival. Read more and check out the trailer inside. 

According to reporting from NJ.com, the documentary series revisits Odom’s 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel — a moment that sent shockwaves through sports and entertainment. After years of battling addiction, Odom suffered kidney failure, 12 strokes, and six heart attacks. He was placed in a medically induced coma, with doctors unsure if he would ever recover.

The odds were stacked against him in every way. When Odom finally woke up, he was told he might never walk or speak again. Now, he is not only alive but able to reflect on that moment with clarity. He describes himself as a “walking miracle,” a phrase that feels earned considering the severity of what his body must have endured.

The docuseries goes beyond the overdose. It traces Odom’s journey from NBA champion to one of the league’s most recognizable figures, including his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. It also explores the personal side of his life, such as his highly publicized marriage to Khloé Kardashian, who stood by his side during his hospitalization.

What makes this story resonate now is Odom’s continued commitment to recovery. He has been open about the tools he has used to stay sober, including rehab and alternative treatments. Earlier this year, he checked into a program to address marijuana use, recognizing it as a potential trigger for relapse. He has since shared that he is fully sober and taking life one day at a time.

The timing of the documentary feels intentional. Audiences are witnessing a man actively rebuilding his life in real time. The honesty in Odom’s story reflects addiction, accountability, and healing.

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom positions his survival as a living testimony of resilience. It shows what it looks like to come back from the edge and keep going.

Be sure to tune into Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, premiering Mar. 31 on. Netflix. 

Check out the trailer below: 

RELATED: H.E.R. Brings Filipino Folklore To The Big Screen With DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’

Related Tags

lamar odom Netflix

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    Cam Newton x Angela Simmons

    The Feeling Is Not 'Mutual': Angela Simmons Recounts Blind Date With Cam Newton, Says He Gave Her The 'Ick'

    Bossip
    TLC singer Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas dating actor Matthew Lawrence

    Crazy, Sexy... Is You Cool? TLC's Chilli Rebukes Rumored Red Hat Special, Says She Accidentally Reposted Michelle Obama Diss

    Bossip
    TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob

    Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

    Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 asset
    40 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    Save the Best for Last: Celebrate Pisces Season With A Gallery Of Black Celebrity Pisces

    Comment
    DJ Moma
    Music  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘Everyday People’ Co-Founder DJ Moma Details The Continent-Connecting Tissue Of His ‘Jozi Love Affair’ Album

    Comment
    Lionsgate's HBCU Band x Michael collab asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    FAMU’s Marching 100, Southern’s Human Jukebox & Jackson State’s Sonic Boom Of The South Honor Michael Jackson Ahead Of ‘Michael’ Premiere

    Comment
    Kobe Bryant And Phil Jackson Address The Media
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    Lamar Odom Survived 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks And A Coma — His Netflix Doc Finally Tells The Full Story

    Comment
    The Chi
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    ‘The Chi’ Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close