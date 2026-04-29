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$30 Live Nation Tickets? Here's Which Artists You Can See

What Hip-Hop & R&B Artists Can You See For $30 With Live Nation’s Ticket Deal?

The Summer of Live ticket deal aims to get people back outside by making concerts prices reasonable and affordable.

Published on April 29, 2026
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  • Live Nation's 'Summer of Live' promotion offers $30 tickets to over 4,000 shows across genres.
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Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Live Nation is attempting to make outside season feel a little less expensive with its new Summer of Live ticket deal. The promotion is exactly what it sounds like: one week where fans can grab $30 live nation tickets to select shows across the U.S., and Canada. In a time when going to a concert can feel like paying rent twice (when you add up tickets, fees, parking, food, drinks), this is Live Nation’s way of getting people back in the building without making them empty their whole account just to hear their favorite song live. The company says the deal covers more than 4,000 shows across genres, including Hip-Hop, R&B, pop, country, rock, Latin and more.

The public sale runs from Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time through Tuesday, May 5, at 11:59 p.m. local time, while supplies last. Fans who are shopping the deal just have to go to Live Nation’s Summer of Live page, browse participating shows in their area, pick an event, and look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion.” That part is important because not every seat, every city, or every show is automatically included. Live Nation also notes that the $30 price includes service fees, but taxes may still apply depending on the city, state or venue.

To be clear, this is not the same thing as Concert Week or the old Lawn Pass setup. Live Nation’s FAQ describes Summer of Live as a new, limited-time promotion for select events, with availability changing by artist, venue and market. So basically, this is one of those “move fast or be mad later” situations. If the ticket type is there, you’re good. If it’s not there, the show either is not included in the deal or the promo tickets may already be gone. Live Nation also says more tickets may be added for some events, so it’s worth checking back if something sells out early.

For Hip-Hop and R&B fans, though, the list is not light.

Participating names include Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, NE-YO & Akon, The Pussycat Dolls, Thee Sacred Souls, Yeat, $uicideboy$, Pitbull, Wale, French Montana, Jack Harlow, Khalid, TLC, Wu-Tang Clan, The Kid LAROI and more, depending on the market.

That means fans could go from singing every word with Ari Lennox or Summer Walker to catching a legacy night with Wu-Tang, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue, or getting into a more turnt up show with Wayne, Cudi, Yeat, or $uicideboy$.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The best part of the deal is that it does not only apply to one type of venue. Summer of Live includes clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, and arenas, which means the $30 experience could look completely different depending on where you live. In Detroit, for example, participating shows include Summer Walker with Monaleo and Odeal, Ari Lennox with Lekan and PHABO, Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire, Jennifer Hudson, ZAYN and more. In the D.C. area, the deal includes Kid Cudi, Ari Lennox, Pitbull with Lil Jon, Wu-Tang Clan, TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue, and ZAYN.

So for anybody who has been saying concerts are too high, this is the window to stop scrolling and actually check the dates. The catch is that availability is not universal, and the biggest names will probably move fast, but $30 to see some of the names listed is still the kind of deal that makes people start texting the group chat immediately. Summer of Live may not solve the bigger conversation about concert prices, but for one week, it gives fans a chance to get back outside, catch a real show, and not feel like they have to sacrifice groceries to do it.

RELATED: Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher & Chris Brown Setlist

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