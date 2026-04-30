10 Best Ving Rhames Movies Ranked
If there is one actor in Hollywood who has spent decades being criminally underappreciated, it is Ving Rhames. The man walks into every room — and every scene — with the kind of presence that makes you stop whatever you are doing and pay attention. In honor of the legendary performer, check out his top 10 films inside.
Rhames does not need to yell to command a room. He does not need top billing to steal a film. He just shows up, and everything shifts. That is a rare and specific kind of power, and Ving Rhames has had it for over 40 years.
Born Irving Rameses Rhames in Harlem, New York, the actor trained at the Juilliard School before most people even knew what that meant for a performer who looks like him. He built his craft from the ground up, starting in theater and Shakespeare before making his way to the big screen. By the time Quentin Tarantino put him in Pulp Fiction in 1994, the foundation had already been laid.
What makes Rhames special is his range. Most people only know him as Luther Stickell in the Mission: Impossible franchise or as the terrifying Marsellus Wallace, but those two roles barely scratch the surface of what this man has done. He has played real-life legends, animated icons, horror survivors, political satire pillars, and one of the most quietly devastating historical drama performances of the 1990s.
Rhames won a Golden Globe and then literally handed it to someone else at the ceremony because he felt another actor deserved it more. That is the kind of man we are talking about.
With Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning on the horizon and a starring role in Apple TV+’s Dope Thief keeping him active right now, this is the perfect moment to run it back and rank the 10 best Ving Rhames movies of all time. Pull up, take notes, and watch the trailers. This man’s catalog demands your full respect.
Ving Rhames Top 10 Films
10. Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
A Vietnam veteran begins experiencing disturbing hallucinations and cannot separate reality from delusion. Rhames appears as George, one of his former brothers-in-arms, in a performance that is haunting precisely because you are never sure what is real. An early signal of the kind of layered actor he would become.
9. Dave (1993)
A presidential lookalike gets recruited by the Secret Service to stand in for the corrupt commander in chief. Rhames plays a senior member of the administration with quiet authority. This underrated political comedy is the rare film in which he gets to show genuine warmth and humor without sacrificing his gravitas.
8. Rosewood (1997)
Based on the real 1923 massacre in Rosewood, Florida, where a white mob destroyed an entire Black town. Rhames plays Mann, an outsider who has no obligation to fight but chooses to anyway. It is one of his most powerful performances and earned him a nomination for an NAACP Image Award. Devastating and necessary.
7. Con Air (1997)
One of the most gloriously chaotic action films of the 90s. Nicolas Cage, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Dave Chappelle, and Ving Rhames as Diamond Dog, the menacing second-in-command of a hijacked prison transport plane. Every actor in this film is clearly having the time of their life, and Rhames is no exception.
6. Out of Sight (1998)
George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez at their most magnetic, in one of Soderbergh’s coolest films. Rhames plays Buddy Bragg, a career criminal and loyal friend whose presence anchors the entire underworld of the story. Stylish, sharp, and effortlessly watchable — this one deserves way more credit than it gets.
5. Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Zack Snyder’s remake of the Romero classic — written by James Gunn — is arguably Snyder’s best film. Fast zombies, a shopping mall, and a small group of survivors trying to hold it together. Rhames plays Sergeant Kenneth Hall, the gruff and commanding cop who becomes the group’s backbone. Commanding and surprisingly emotional.
4. Lilo & Stitch (2002)
Yes, a Disney animated film makes the list — because Cobra Bubbles is one of the best characters in the entire Disney catalog and Ving Rhames voiced him perfectly. He starts as a social worker checking on Lilo, but it turns out Bubbles is a former CIA agent with alien intel. Commanding, dry, and unexpectedly hilarious.
3. Don King: Only in America (1997)
Rhames completely transforms into the most infamous boxing promoter of all time and earns a Golden Globe for it. The performance is big, bombastic, and deeply human all at once — exactly like Don King himself. And then at the ceremony, Rhames handed his award to Jack Lemmon because he felt Lemmon deserved it more—iconic behavior on and off screen.
2. Mission: Impossible franchise (1996–present)
Luther Stickell is not just Ethan Hunt’s tech guy — he is the emotional center of the entire franchise. Rhames is the only actor, besides Tom Cruise, to appear in every film in the series. Luther brings wisdom, humor, and heart to some of the most relentlessly intense action movies ever made. He is the reason you actually care what happens.
1. Pulp Fiction (1994)
There is no debate. Marsellus Wallace is one of the most iconic characters in cinema history, and Rhames made him feel like a force of nature rather than a movie villain. He barely has to say a word for you to understand exactly how dangerous he is. This role changed what Hollywood thought was possible for an actor like Ving Rhames — and he has spent every year since proving they still underestimate him.
Honorable Mentions
Baby Boy (2001)
Holiday Heart (2000)
What are your favorite Ving Rhames performances? Comment below.