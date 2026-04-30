10 Best Ving Rhames Movies Ranked

Source: mission impossible / Christian Black

If there is one actor in Hollywood who has spent decades being criminally underappreciated, it is Ving Rhames. The man walks into every room — and every scene — with the kind of presence that makes you stop whatever you are doing and pay attention. In honor of the legendary performer, check out his top 10 films inside.

Rhames does not need to yell to command a room. He does not need top billing to steal a film. He just shows up, and everything shifts. That is a rare and specific kind of power, and Ving Rhames has had it for over 40 years.

Born Irving Rameses Rhames in Harlem, New York, the actor trained at the Juilliard School before most people even knew what that meant for a performer who looks like him. He built his craft from the ground up, starting in theater and Shakespeare before making his way to the big screen. By the time Quentin Tarantino put him in Pulp Fiction in 1994, the foundation had already been laid.

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What makes Rhames special is his range. Most people only know him as Luther Stickell in the Mission: Impossible franchise or as the terrifying Marsellus Wallace, but those two roles barely scratch the surface of what this man has done. He has played real-life legends, animated icons, horror survivors, political satire pillars, and one of the most quietly devastating historical drama performances of the 1990s.

Rhames won a Golden Globe and then literally handed it to someone else at the ceremony because he felt another actor deserved it more. That is the kind of man we are talking about.

With Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning on the horizon and a starring role in Apple TV+’s Dope Thief keeping him active right now, this is the perfect moment to run it back and rank the 10 best Ving Rhames movies of all time. Pull up, take notes, and watch the trailers. This man’s catalog demands your full respect.

Ving Rhames Top 10 Films

10. Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

A Vietnam veteran begins experiencing disturbing hallucinations and cannot separate reality from delusion. Rhames appears as George, one of his former brothers-in-arms, in a performance that is haunting precisely because you are never sure what is real. An early signal of the kind of layered actor he would become.