Subscribe
Close
Culture

Inside The Actual Met Gala "Costume Art" Exhibition

Inside The Actual Met Gala “Costume Art” Exhibition

The annual Met Gala showed us many glamorous celeb looks, but what's inside the "Costume Art" exhibition at the center of it all? Take a look!

Published on May 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-MUSEUM-PREVIEW
TIMOTHY A. CLARY

The 2026 Met Gala truly captured some of our favorite celebrities in their greatest gowns, most stylish suits, and extravagant ensembles overall. However, many forget why the glitz and glam is happening in the first place: the art itself!

At the center of it all is The Met’s new “Costume Art” exhibition, a celebration of human bodies in all shapes, sizes, contours, and creases with a few questions in mind…

RELATED STORY: Beyoncé’s Met Gala Look Was Rooted in Her Black, Creole Heritage and Feminism

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown – Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

The Met Costume Institute set out to answer each of those questions and a host of others by looking at how the diverse layout of Hollywood deciphered the dress code. In a society where everyone, with the exception of nudists of course, dress themselves with the intention of expressing individuality, the concept of “body is art” sparks the debate of whether clothes make the person or if a person makes the clothes — how many times have we all heard the phrase, “It’s ugly until Rihanna wears it”?

With the “Costume Art” exhibition, it becomes perfectly clear that the relation between clothing and the human body is symbiotic; one simply can’t exist without the other.

As the “Costume Art” exhibition prepares for its opening to the public this Sunday (May 10), spanning for an eight-month run that ends on January 10, 2027, we thought it would be a good idea to show you inside the actual exhibit. Sure, the celebs make it look really good, but don’t you want to know what they all came here for?

We got you covered.

Keep scrolling for an early look at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute’s Spring 2026 “Costume Art” exhibition at the center of last night’s annual Met Gala:

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-MUSEUM-PREVIEW
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-MUSEUM-PREVIEW
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Roy Rochlin
The Costume Institute's Spring 2026 Exhibition Press Presentation
Theo Wargo
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Roy Rochlin
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Press Conference
Taylor Hill
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415

Inside The Actual Met Gala “Costume Art” Exhibition was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Inside

    Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns! Funniest, Wildest & Shadiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Met Gala

    Bossip
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

    Cardi B Takes Legal Action Against Tasha K Over Offset Comments

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2025 Lollapalooza Festival

    10 Takeaways From Isaiah Rashad’s ’IT'S BEEN AWFUL’ Album

    Hip-Hop Wired
    NFL: MAY 04 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial

    UPDATE: Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assault, Strangulation, In Private Chef Case

    Bossip
    Trending
    The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
    16 Items
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    Happy AANHPI Heritage Month: 15 Asian American & Pacific Islander Artists To Know [Gallery]

    Comment
    Martin Lawrence Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
    11 Items
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    10 Best Martin Lawrence Movies Ranked

    Comment
    The Cult of Natureboy
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    Hulu’s ‘Cult Of NatureBoy’ Shows How A Social Media Guru Built A Real-Life Nightmare

    Comment
    You, Me & Tuscany asset
    4:38
    Movies  |  Danielle Canada

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & ‘You, Me & Tuscany’s’ Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Comment
    Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday
    10 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    Raymond & Brown Tour: Our Dream Usher & Chris Brown Setlist

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close