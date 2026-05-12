Michael B. Jordan Is Building The Most Important Catalog In Streaming Right Now

Jordan's production company Outlier Society is developing a varied slate of high-profile streaming projects.

The projects span sports, legacy, fantasy, and franchise storytelling, targeting built-in audiences.

Jordan is not just an actor, but a producer who understands the future of entertainment: owning stories and building worlds.

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Michael B. Jordan is having the kind of run that turns an actor into a whole institution. Coming off the massive success of Sinners — where he pulled double duty as twin brothers Smoke and Stack for Ryan Coogler — Jordan didn’t just ride another hit movie into awards season. He turned it into a career-shifting moment. The film became a serious box office and awards player, with Jordan winning Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars after also taking home the lead actor prize at the Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards. For an actor who has already been part of Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Just Mercy, Sinners felt less like a surprise breakout and more like the industry finally catching up to what audiences have been saying for years.

Now, Michael B. Jordan is pushing that momentum behind the camera, too. Through his production company, Outlier Society, he’s helping build one of the most interesting catalogs in streaming, especially at Prime Video. At Amazon’s upfront presentation, Jordan previewed a slate that spans sports, legacy, fantasy, and franchise storytelling: a Muhammad Ali series titled The Greatest, the Creed spinoff Delphi, and the long-awaited adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing. That’s not a random collection of projects either. It’s a very clear lane: big stories with built-in audiences, cultural weight, and enough room to grow into full universes if the execution is right.

One of the biggest pieces of that slate is The Greatest, a Prime Video series centered on Muhammad Ali. Jaalen Best is set to star as Ali, with the project being produced with access to Ali’s estate and with Jordan’s Outlier Society involved behind the scenes. That matters because Ali’s story has been told before, but there is always room for a version that gives more space to the man behind the gloves — the confidence, the politics, the faith, the pressure, the love, the exile, and the burden of being “The Greatest” in public while still figuring life out in private. If handled correctly, this could be the kind of prestige sports drama that doesn’t just replay famous fights, but reintroduces Ali to younger viewers who know the quotes and the highlights more than the full human story.

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Then there’s Delphi, the first live-action TV extension of the Rocky and Creed universe. The series is set around young fighters training at Delphi Boxing Academy, the gym that runs deep through the franchise’s history, from Apollo Creed’s era to Adonis Creed’s story. Jordan is executive producing alongside Outlier Society president Liz Raposo and Winkler Films, with Marco Ramirez attached as showrunner. The appeal here is obvious: Jordan doesn’t have to keep stepping into the ring forever for the Creed world to keep moving. Delphi gives the franchise a way to shift the spotlight toward new fighters, new dreams, and new family dynamics while still keeping the same “one step, one round, one punch at a time” energy that made the movies connect.

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The wild card — and maybe the project with the biggest mainstream streaming ceiling — is Fourth Wing. Prime Video has officially greenlit the TV adaptation of Yarros’ bestselling romantic novel, with Jordan serving as an executive producer through Outlier Society. The story follows Violet Sorrengail, who is forced into the brutal world of dragon riding at Basgiath War College, even though she originally trained to become a scribe. With Lisa Joy directing the pilot, Meredith Averill serving as showrunner, and Yarros also involved as an executive producer, Amazon is clearly treating this like a major swing. And that’s what makes Jordan’s involvement interesting: he isn’t only attaching himself to projects that look like his past work. He’s stepping into the “BookTok” to blockbuster pipeline, which could put Outlier Society in the middle of the next major fantasy franchise if the show lands with fans.

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

That’s what makes this moment feel bigger than a normal “actor has projects coming soon” update. Jordan is building a streaming catalog with a range: The Greatest for legacy and prestige, Delphi for franchise expansion, Fourth Wing for fantasy obsession, and still more film work on the way, including his upcoming reimagining of Thomas Crown Affair with Amazon MGM. Outlier Society has also built its name with projects like Creed III, Just Mercy, and Raising Dion, while Jordan has long pushed for inclusion riders and more representative hiring in Hollywood. So when people talk about Michael B. Jordan’s current run, it is not just about him being booked, busy, handsome, and Oscar-winning. It is about him moving like somebody who understands the next phase of power in entertainment: own the stories, build the worlds, feed the audience, and make sure the catalog keeps working even when you are not the only face on the poster.

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