Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

The Greatest Twins in Sports History – Complete List

Twins have a strange, undeniable magic in sports. Maybe it’s the shared genetics, the lifetime of competing side by side, or just the eerie chemistry that comes from being born minutes apart, but twin athletes have left their mark across nearly every major league and Olympic discipline.

From bruising NFL linebackers to graceful figure skaters, these sibling duos have pushed each other to greatness, often ending up teammates, rivals, or both.

Some shared a backfield, others shared a court, a diamond, or a podium. Whether they were nearly indistinguishable on the field or carved out completely different careers, twin athletes prove that sometimes the best competition starts at home.

Take a look below at a complete list of The Greatest Twins in Sports History.

RELATED | The Greatest Siblings In Sports History

NFL

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty – Tiki Barber (L) Ronde Barder (R)