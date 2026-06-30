The Ultimate Black Cookout Playlist For July 4th Weekend

The music at a Black cookout is carefully curated to appeal to all ages, from soul and funk to hip-hop and line dances.

Source: Raymond Abercrombie / Getty

There are regular holidays, and then there are Black holidays — the kind where the day off is only part of the celebration. July 4th Weekend may be on the calendar for fireworks and red, white, and blue. Still, for a lot of us, it’s also about getting outside, pulling up on family, linking with friends, and turning somebody’s backyard, park table, or apartment courtyard into a full-blown family reunion. Any excuse to be off work, eat well, talk loudly, and be around our people is usually all we need.

And more often than not, that gathering comes in the form of a cookout. The grill is smoking before everybody gets there; somebody’s uncle is posted up like he owns the tongs; the aunties are checking who made which side dish; the cousins are running around; and somebody is already calling around to see who can pick up more ice. It’s the plates stacked high, the card tables, the dominoes, the folding chairs, the aluminum pans, the cooler full of drinks and the very specific kind of joy that only happens when everybody is outside together.

But no cookout is complete without the right soundtrack. The food might get people there, but the music is what keeps the whole thing alive. A great Black cookout playlist has to move through generations without losing the vibe — something for the aunties, something for the uncles, something for the cousins, something for the folks who swear they don’t dance but somehow end up in the middle of the yard by the third chorus.

That means the playlist needs soul, funk, R&B, Hip-Hop, line dances, a little dancehall, a little go-go, and a few records that automatically make people stop mid-conversation and say, “Oh, this is my song.” So, whether you’re on grill duty, playing spades, making a plate or just trying to survive the family debates, here’s the ultimate Black cookout playlist for July 4th Weekend.

“Before I Let Go” — Frankie Beverly & Maze

“September” — Earth, Wind & Fire

“Let’s Get It On” — Marvin Gaye

“Superstition” — Stevie Wonder

“Outstanding” — The Gap Band

“Flash Light” — Parliament

“Word Up!” — Cameo

“Super Freak” — Rick James

“You Dropped a Bomb on Me” — The Gap Band

“Le Freak” — Chic

“Poison” — Bell Biv DeVoe

“My Prerogative” — Bobby Brown

“Motownphilly” — Boyz II Men

“Rub You the Right Way” — Johnny Gill

“Real Love” — Mary J. Blige

“Creep” — TLC

“Come and Talk to Me” — Jodeci

“One in a Million” — Aaliyah

“Weak” — SWV

“It Was a Good Day” — Ice Cube

“Summertime” — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

“Rapper’s Delight” — The Sugarhill Gang

“The Choice Is Yours” — Black Sheep

“Candy” — Cameo

“Wobble” — V.I.C.

“Cha Cha Slide” — DJ Casper

“Murder She Wrote” — Chaka Demus & Pliers

“Bam Bam” — Sister Nancy

“Da Butt” — E.U.

“Sardines” — Junkyard Band

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