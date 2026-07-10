Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

'Evil Dead Burn' Stars Talk Ghoulishly Gnarly Horror Romp

‘Evil Dead Burn’ Exclusive: Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub & Luciane Buchanan Talk Ghoulishly Gnarly Horror Romp

Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub, Luciane Buchanan, and director Sébastien Vaniček talk 'Evil Dead Burn'

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Evil Dead Burn" Fan Event
Source: David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

After nearly 50 years of maniacal mayhem, the Evil Dead franchise is still undead and kicking with an ever-expanding universe that drops viewers in the middle of a family reunion from hell in its latest chaotic chapter, Evil Dead Burn.

In the ghoulishly gnarly sequel, a newly widowed woman named Alice seeks solace with in-laws she barely knows in their secluded family home before all hell (literally) breaks loose in the worst possible ways.

One by one, they are transformed into twisted Deadites as Alice quickly realizes that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

Check out the trailer below:

Co-written and directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the often hilarious Horror romp stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, and Maude Davey as the show-stealing grandma who’s paranoid that a certain someone is stealing her money.

“There’s obviously an immense respect for the franchise and the fans,” said Vaniček as the latest director to bring his unique vision to the franchise.

“That’s where it all begins. But I know I wasn’t offered this role to simply do what the audience expects. Respect is also understanding that Evil Dead is not just about blood and chainsaws. There is so much more to explore in this world. And that’s what I was determined to do. Understand the rules and twist them. Try to bring a new vision, a unique vision to this amazing world. I think that’s why Evil Dead is still alive today because it gives directors freedom to do new things.”

We caught up with Vaniček and the super fun cast to talk everything Evil Dead Burn and more in our interviews below:

Evil Dead Burn is now playing in theaters everywhere!

Related Tags

celebrity interviews Horror Film Horror Films interviews Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Global Grind

You May Also Like

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Brittany Renner Says She Had To Move Back Home To Mississippi After Leaving A 'Bozo' Broke & Single

Bossip
LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 154

Bossip
TwoGether Land

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix This May & The Lineup Is Exciting 

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - May 18, 2025
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Start Of Leo Season: 10 Celebrities Who Share July 22nd As Their Birthday

Comments
'The Vince Staples Show' Season 2 First Look Images
7 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Black TV Shows That Have Been Canceled In 2026 So Far

Comments
The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals
31 Items
Photo Gallery  |  Sammy Approved

30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is That Girl — And Always Will Be

Comments
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith Queen & Slim Images
11 Items
Film  |  Sammy Approved

What’s Black On Netflix In July: Here’s Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist

Comments

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close