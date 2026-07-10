‘Evil Dead Burn’ Exclusive: Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub & Luciane Buchanan Talk Ghoulishly Gnarly Horror Romp

Source: David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

After nearly 50 years of maniacal mayhem, the Evil Dead franchise is still undead and kicking with an ever-expanding universe that drops viewers in the middle of a family reunion from hell in its latest chaotic chapter, Evil Dead Burn.

In the ghoulishly gnarly sequel, a newly widowed woman named Alice seeks solace with in-laws she barely knows in their secluded family home before all hell (literally) breaks loose in the worst possible ways.

One by one, they are transformed into twisted Deadites as Alice quickly realizes that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

Check out the trailer below:

Co-written and directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the often hilarious Horror romp stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, and Maude Davey as the show-stealing grandma who’s paranoid that a certain someone is stealing her money.

“There’s obviously an immense respect for the franchise and the fans,” said Vaniček as the latest director to bring his unique vision to the franchise.

“That’s where it all begins. But I know I wasn’t offered this role to simply do what the audience expects. Respect is also understanding that Evil Dead is not just about blood and chainsaws. There is so much more to explore in this world. And that’s what I was determined to do. Understand the rules and twist them. Try to bring a new vision, a unique vision to this amazing world. I think that’s why Evil Dead is still alive today because it gives directors freedom to do new things.”

We caught up with Vaniček and the super fun cast to talk everything Evil Dead Burn and more in our interviews below:

Evil Dead Burn is now playing in theaters everywhere!