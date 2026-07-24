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Weekend Watch List: 10 Shows & Movies To Watch

Weekend Watch List: 10 Movies & Shows To Stream 

This week's lineup is packed with everything. Check out our weekend watch list with 10 movies and shows to stream inside. 

Published on July 24, 2026
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  • Hulu brings back the beloved animated sitcom King of the Hill for a new season.
  • Netflix delivers a twist-filled true crime documentary about a revenge plot.
Family Together on Couch Watching Movie Night at Home in the Evening, Smiling and Relaxed
Source: miniseries / Getty

If your weekend plans involve staying inside with the AC blasting and your favorite snacks within reach, the streaming gods have answered your prayers. This week’s lineup is packed with everything from nostalgic animation and addictive true crime to romance, comedy, science fiction, and long-awaited franchise returns. Check out our weekend watch list inside. 

According to TheWrap and Mashable, nearly every major streaming platform has something worth adding to your queue. Whether you are looking for an easy binge, a nostalgic favorite, or a conversation starter, there is no shortage of fresh content to dive into before Monday rolls around.

Scroll down for 10 titles that deserve a spot on your weekend watch list.

Weekend Watch List

1. King of the Hill Season 15 (Hulu)

Hank Hill and the Arlen crew are back with another full season. If you grew up quoting this animated classic, now is the perfect time to revisit one of television’s most beloved sitcoms.

2. A Toxic Love Story (Netflix)

Netflix delivers another twist-filled true crime documentary that explores a revenge plot involving a newly married U.S. marshal, his wife, and an ex-girlfriend. Expect shocking turns that will keep you glued to the screen.

3. Ransom Canyon Season 2 (Netflix)

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly return for another round of romance, family drama, and Texas sized conflict. If you enjoy western inspired soap operas with plenty of heart, this one is for you.

4. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (HBO Max)

The most unexpected The Big Bang Theory spinoff has officially arrived. Stuart Bloom finds himself trying to stop a multiverse disaster in a comedy packed with familiar faces and science fiction fun.

5. The Dink (Apple TV+)

Jake Johnson leads this feel good comedy about an aging tennis player who discovers an unlikely second chance through pickleball. The ensemble cast makes this an easy weekend watch.

6. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender (Paramount+)

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender finally get to see Aang as an adult in this animated feature that expands the beloved universe.

7. The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 (AMC+)

Maggie and Negan return for another dangerous mission as they continue trying to rebuild New York City in one of the franchise’s strongest spinoffs.

8. Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross Season 2 (Roku)

Tracee Ellis Ross continues inspiring viewers with solo adventures through Thailand, Australia, and Switzerland. Equal parts travel guide and self discovery journey, this series remains refreshingly uplifting.

9. Masters of the Universe (Prime Video)

He Man returns in live action with Nicholas Galitzine leading an action packed fantasy adventure featuring Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

10. Hawk (Netflix)

Sports fans should check out this new drama following fictional former golf phenom Lonnie Hawkins as he chases one final comeback years after reaching the top of the sport.

Whether you are craving nostalgia, suspense, romance, comedy, or fantasy, this weekend’s streaming lineup truly has something for everyone. Grab the popcorn, silence the group chat for a few hours, and let the binge watching begin.

RELATED: 10 Best Ving Rhames Movies Ranked

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