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Every City With IMAX 70mm Showings Of The Odyssey

Every City With IMAX 70mm Showings Of The Odyssey And What Is Still Available

Audiences crave watching the Oscar award-winning director's latest epic in IMAX 70mm. Fans have turned watching a movie into a full event. 

Published on July 28, 2026
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A dark film poster for "The Odyssey" directed by Christopher Nolan, with the text "DEFY THE GODS 07.17.26" and a close-up of a human face with glowing embers around it.
Source: The Odyssey / EPK.TV

Christopher Nolan fans have never been known for doing things halfway, but The Odyssey has taken moviegoing to another level. From cross country road trips to sold out screenings weeks in advance, audiences crave watching the Oscar award-winning director’s latest epic in IMAX 70mm. Fans have turned watching a movie into a full event. 

The buzz is understandable. The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX film cameras — making the premium format a major part of Nolan’s vision rather than just an upgrade. According to the official IMAX website, the nearly three-hour epic was designed specifically to showcase the massive scale, expanded aspect ratio, and film quality that only IMAX 70mm can deliver.

The catch is that there are very few places where audiences can actually experience it that way.

According to Axios, only about two dozen theaters across the United States are capable of projecting The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm. While movie lovers in California have several options, much of the country is left with long drives or even flights just to catch the film in its intended format. Fans in cities like Kansas City and New Orleans may have to travel hundreds of miles, while those in the Pacific Northwest are actually closer to a Canadian IMAX 70mm theater than an American one.

If you are hoping to make the trip, scroll on for the U.S. cities where IMAX says you can still find IMAX 70mm screenings — although availability changes daily. 

Where To Watch:

  • Tempe, Arizona
  • Dublin, Hollywood, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario, Sacramento, San Francisco and Universal City, California
  • Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Buford, Georgia
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • West Des Moines, Iowa
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • Pooler, Georgia
  • King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Austin, Texas
  • Dallas, Texas
  • San Antonio, Texas

How To Find Tickets Near You:

The good news is that sold out does not always mean sold out forever. Many theaters continue releasing additional seats as schedules expand, while cancellations can pop up throughout the week. The easiest way to check current availability is through the official IMAX theater finder and ticket page, which updates participating locations and directs moviegoers to their local exhibitors.

If you cannot snag an IMAX 70mm ticket, do not panic. The Odyssey is also playing in IMAX Digital, Laser IMAX, conventional 70mm, and standard formats across thousands of theaters in North America. While cinephiles will always argue that IMAX 70mm is the definitive experience, Nolan’s latest spectacle still delivers plenty of visual magic no matter how you watch it.

If you have ever wanted an excuse for a spontaneous road trip, The Odyssey might just be the movie that makes the journey part of the adventure.

Check out the trailer below:

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