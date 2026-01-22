Subscribe
Close
News

'Sinners' Breaks Oscars Record With 16 Nominations

‘Sinners’ Breaks Oscars Record With 16 Nominations

Sinners, the hit 2025 vampire film from director Ryan Coogler, is up for several Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture award.

Published on January 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Backstage

Sinners, the hit 2025 vampire film from director Ryan Coogler, captured the attention of audiences with its riveting story and strong performances from the talented cast. With the Academy Awards sharing its list of nominations, Sinners broke the record of Oscar nods with 16, including the coveted Best Picture award.

Along with the Best Picture nomination, Michael B. Jordan was also nominated for the Actor In A Leading Role award, pulling double duty in the role of twins Smoke and Stack.

Delroy Lindo notched his first Oscar nomination ever with the Actor In A Supporting Role nod for his Delta Slim character. Wunmi Mosaku, who starred as Annie, was also recognized via her first-ever nomination in the Actress In A Supporting Role category.

The other nominations include Cinematography, Costume Design, Casting, Writing, Visual Effects, Production Design, and Music (Original) song for “I Lied To You.”

Rounding out the nods are Makeup and Hairstyling, Film Editing, and Directing.

Sinners grossed $360 million worldwide and was made on a $90 million budget. The film was a hit with filmgoers and critics alike, including a highly celebrated re-release period that brought the film back to IMAX theaters as Coogler intended the film to be seen.

The 98th Oscars ceremony takes place on March 15.

View the list of nominees here.

Photo: Getty

‘Sinners’ Breaks Oscars Record With 16 Nominations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Global Grind

    You May Also Like

    NCAA Football- Michigan at Maryland

    Ex-Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Appears In Court With Wife, Lawyers Seeks Dismissal Of Criminal Charges

    Bossip
    Glamour Women of the Year - Arrivals

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

    Bossip
    Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj’s Old Immigration Post Resurfaces, Contrasting Her MAGA Views

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Liam Ramos

    ICE Goons Detain Preschooler Liam Ramos In Minnesota

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

    Throwing Their Names Into The History Books: Meet The 16 Black Starting Quarterbacks In The NFL In 2025

    Comment
    31 Items
    Entertainment  |  Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

    Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

    Comment
    "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
    News  |  O Mazariego

    Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration

    Comment
    Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off
    27 Items
    Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

    The Ultimate Black Christmas Playlist

    Comment
    In this photo illustration, a Netflix logo is seen
    7 Items
    Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

    What’s Black On Netflix Jan. 2026?

    Comment

    Global Grind

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close