CLOSE
Black dads , celebrity children , jay z kanye west
HomePhoto Gallery

17 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Posted June 8, 2020

MTV TRL - Total Request Live Show - Leicester Square Studios

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

These days, Kanye West is pretty much a completely different man than the guy we thought we knew in the early ’00s.

He went from blasting George Bush for not caring about Black people to being best buds with Trump, a man who obviously does not care about Black people, or minorities, period. A man who recently threatened protesters, who are fighting for justice in the George Floyd murder, with “When the looting starts the shooting starts.” A man who has literally referred to Africa and Haiti as “sh*thole countries.” And that’s just the tip of the very racist and sexist iceberg.

ALSO: Young King! 9-Year-Old Kenyan Boy Receives Presidential Award For Building Hand-Washing Device During COVID-19 Pandemic

Still, Kanye misses the point, saying he shouldn’t have to be a democrat and against Trump just because he’s Black.

“It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something,” Kanye said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

From his views on Trump to how he’s spoken on several situations, including his friendship with Jay Z and more, Kanye seems so lost when it comes to simple matters of right and wrong. So, we thought we’d take a look back at the old Kanye. Keep scrolling for more photos.

1.

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam Source:Getty

2.

adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage Source:Getty

3.

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Source:Getty

4.

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Source:Getty

5.

Kanye West Source:Getty

6.

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Source:Getty

7. Kanye West

Kanye West Source:Splash News

Pics via Splash kanye west

8.

kanye west in 2008 Source:Getty

9.

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

10.

Kanye West and mother Donda West at GQ Magazine Celebrates BVLGARI's New Ergon Watch Source:Getty

11.

kanye west in 2008 Source:Getty

12.

2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 2 Source:Getty

13.

Kanye West picks up North West from dance class Source:Splash News

14.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 12 Source:Getty

15.

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

16.

Roc Nation and Three Six Zero Pre-GRAMMY Brunch 2015 - Inside Source:Getty
You May Also Like
Close