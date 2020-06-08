17 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

These days, Kanye West is pretty much a completely different man than the guy we thought we knew in the early ’00s.

He went from blasting George Bush for not caring about Black people to being best buds with Trump, a man who obviously does not care about Black people, or minorities, period. A man who recently threatened protesters, who are fighting for justice in the George Floyd murder, with “When the looting starts the shooting starts.” A man who has literally referred to Africa and Haiti as “sh*thole countries.” And that’s just the tip of the very racist and sexist iceberg.

Still, Kanye misses the point, saying he shouldn’t have to be a democrat and against Trump just because he’s Black.

“It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something,” Kanye said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

From his views on Trump to how he’s spoken on several situations, including his friendship with Jay Z and more, Kanye seems so lost when it comes to simple matters of right and wrong. So, we thought we’d take a look back at the old Kanye. Keep scrolling for more photos.