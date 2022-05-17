Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announce 2022 Cover Models Featuring Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk & Yumi Nu [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced the 2022 cover models, which features Ciara, Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu. This year marks the 59th installment of the SI Swimsuit issue and an overall monumental year for the celebrated franchise. This edition is special as SI Swimsuit launched a first-of-its-kind advertising call-to-action titled “Pay With Change.”

The “Pay With Change” campaign is an opportunity for brands to showcase their commitment to making meaningful advances for female empowerment.

SI Swimsuit has been at the forefront of change and empowerment since the first edition debuted in 1964, serving as a launching pad for many models’ careers but also as a groundbreaking catalyst for real transformation within the industry. It became the first fashion publication to put models’ names on its covers and it consistently features a diverse rnge of women across their platforms.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim,” said MJ Day, Editor in Chief of SI Swimsuit in a statement. “​At 74, Maye continues to work every day to inspire those around her. Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service. In her first year of being in the spotlight, Yumi is coming into who she is and taking on the responsibility of what she stands for. And of course, Kim has been at the center of the spotlight for more than a decade and continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically.” ​

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits newsstands on May 19. In addition to the incredible women featured on this year’s cover, the 2022 edition of the iconic issue celebrations 28 powerful and beautiful women including WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart; newcomers Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, and Olivia Ponton; alongside former cover models Camille Kostek, Leyna Bloom, Kate Bock and more.

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados, Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro and Maye Musk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.

To celebrate the launch of the issue, SI Swimsuit, in partnership with Hard Rock International, will be hosting a series of events from May 19 through May 21 in New York City at the all-new Hard Rock Hotel New York and at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The festivities will include interactive events, a red-carpet launch activation and an intimate concert featuring special performances. The events will feature special activations from launch-week partners, including Maybelline and their Brave Together Initiative, Frida Mom, Celsius, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nine West and Sunflow.

The four cover stars also shed light on their lives through letters written by them or their loved ones. Be sure to check out the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue below alongside excerpts from their letters.