Historic 2021 Sports Illustrated Magazine Swimsuit Issue Features Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom and Megan Thee Stallion [Photos]

Posted 10 hours ago

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Magazine Swimsuit Issue features tennis champion Naomi Osaka, actress Leyna Bloom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is always a sight to see featuring models from all walks of life. This year the magazine makes history with Osaka as its first Black athlete to cover the iconic magazine issue, Bloom as the first openly transgender woman to grace the cover and Megan as the second musical artist and the first female rapper to do so.

All three of these all-stars have contributed to making waves in their respective fields. Osaka making her most recent stance against the press and media by withdrawing from the French Open this year. Leyna Bloom became the first openly transgender woman to cover Vogue India, and has continued to be an advocate for the transgender community within the arts. While Megan Thee Stallion has become a revered voice for Black women in entertainment, taking pride in and control of her body.

These ladies are joining the likes of superstar Beyoncé and super model Tyra Banks as SI Swim cover stars. The three cover stars are featured in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which goes on sale July 22.

Take a look at some of the photos and digital content from the historic shoot.

1. Naomi Osaka

Source:si_swimsuit

The determined athlete gears up for the 2021 Tokyo games, but first she gracefully slays this cover. 

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Source:si_swimsuit

What can’t Megan Thee Stallion do? She’s topping the rap charts, completing her college education and spending some time on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swim Issue. 

3. Leyna Bloom

Source:si_swimsuit

What a moment in time! Leyna Bloom was born to serve and that’s just what she does on the cover. 

4. Meg Chats With Tyra Banks

Source:si_swimsuit

From one cover star to the next, Tyra Banks interviews Megan Thee Stallion in a hot tub for the latest swimsuit issue. 

5. Leyna Is Fearless

Source:si_swimsuit

Leyna talks about how she felt to see herself on the cover. The actress speaks about asking the scary questions that most are too afraid to ask, and the importance of providing a space for necessary conversations.

6. Sis Is Stunning

Source:theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion in yellow is a moment. 

7. Voice of a Generation

Source:si_swimsuit

Naomi Osaka is just absolutely gorgeous. 

8. Multi-Cultural Presence

Source:si_swimsuit

Osaka talks to Sports Illustrated about incorporating her Haitian and Japanese backgrounds in everything that she does. 

9. Body-Ody

Source:si_swimsuit

Megan is simply too hot to handle in the latest swim issue. 

10. A Beauty

Source:si_swimsuit

Leyna is absolutely stunning in this issue, and chaining the world at the same time. 

