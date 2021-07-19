Historic 2021 Sports Illustrated Magazine Swimsuit Issue Features Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom and Megan Thee Stallion [Photos]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Magazine Swimsuit Issue features tennis champion Naomi Osaka, actress Leyna Bloom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is always a sight to see featuring models from all walks of life. This year the magazine makes history with Osaka as its first Black athlete to cover the iconic magazine issue, Bloom as the first openly transgender woman to grace the cover and Megan as the second musical artist and the first female rapper to do so.

All three of these all-stars have contributed to making waves in their respective fields. Osaka making her most recent stance against the press and media by withdrawing from the French Open this year. Leyna Bloom became the first openly transgender woman to cover Vogue India, and has continued to be an advocate for the transgender community within the arts. While Megan Thee Stallion has become a revered voice for Black women in entertainment, taking pride in and control of her body.

These ladies are joining the likes of superstar Beyoncé and super model Tyra Banks as SI Swim cover stars. The three cover stars are featured in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which goes on sale July 22.

Take a look at some of the photos and digital content from the historic shoot.