Subscribe
Entertainment

Check Out The Most Viral Moments From The 2024 BET Awards [Gallery]

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
2024 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The 2024 BET Awards took place last night (June 30) in Los Angeles. It lived up to its status as culture’s biggest night with a mix of celebration, performances and lots of viral moments. Check out a gallery of our favorite 2024 BET Awards moments inside.

The BET Awards still has the Internet buzzing. Between its monumental tribute to the most deserving artist, Usher, who received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Victoria Monét living out her moment on stage, the awards ceremony was a night to remember.

The show celebrated Black artists,’ their impact and the culture. Before Usher was honored for the Lifetime Achievement Award, he received a welcoming and masterful musical tribute from artists Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey, Teyana Taylor and more.

There were also memorable performances from Tyla, Victoria Monét and Megan’s notable opening act. The ceremony hosted by actress, producer and entertainer Taraji P. Henson, reminded us of the power of music and performance in bringing people together. It also honored those who paved a way for the future of music and culture. Henson paid homage to one of this year’s most culturally significant moments by performing her own rendition to Kendrick Lamar’s “They Not Like Us,” supporting the acting community.

Artists who took home some of this year’s most impressive awards were Killer Mike, who received a well deserved win for Album of the Year; Tyla who won Best New Artist; Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” for Best Music Video; and Angel Reese who took home Sportsman of the Year to name a few.

For the full list of 2024 BET Awards winners, check BET’s website here.

Check out our favorite and most viral moments from the 2024 BET Awards below:

1. Megan Thee Stallion Opens The Show

Source:YouTube

2. Pop Out, Taraji!

Source:YouTube

3. The Girls Showed Up & Showed Out For The Usher Tribute

Source:YouTube

4. So Happy For Ms. Monét

Source:YouTube

5. Tanner Adell Takes BET To The Rodeo

Source:YouTube

6. Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng Make It Jump

Source:YouTube

7. Shaboozey Took BET Fans To The Saloon

Source:YouTube

8. Killer Mike Gets Album of the Year

Source:KillerMike

RELATED TAGS

bet awards Newsletter
Trending Stories
GloRilla BET Party Pictures 12 items
Entertainment

Anyways, Life’s Great: GloRilla Throws Massive BET Awards After Party With Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Yo Gotti & Many More

MACRO 6th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
Entertainment

Lynn Whitfield Shared An Update On A ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff Series

Smiling Black Woman Removing Her Makeup With Wipes 10 items
News

Black Mental Health Month: Practice Self-Care With 10 Black-Owned Wellness Brands

Retired man showing banknotes
News

Black Residents Could Finally Get Reparations In California

Power Book II: Ghost Episodic Stills 19 items
Television

Birthright: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 10 items
Entertainment

Paper, Players & Power: The 10 Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners

Sesame Workshop 2024 Benefit Gala
Celebrity

Shonda Rhimes Is Now The Owner Of This Los Angeles Golf Club Alongside Other Celebrity Investors

Tycoon Music Festival
Entertainment

Nelly Surprises Ashanti With A Baby Shower At The Dolce & Gabbana Store

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close