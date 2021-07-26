A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and Uncles

Everyone remembers their favorite aunt or uncle. The fun one who takes you to the party when your mom says “no.” The person that gives you all the sugary candy just to send you home hyper to your parents .

Aunt and uncle extend beyond your parents’ siblings. These are the figures in our lives who influence our children. Many times, these are individuals we may not even know in real life. Mary J. Blige may not care to be Aunty Mary, but she certainly is in our minds.

Our favorite celebs have taken on new titles as our pretend relatives by simply living their best lives. Whether it’s Tracee Ellis Ross hanging by the pool with a cocktail in hand or Mike Epps telling jokes at the family cookout, it’s easy to imagine these celebrities would be our top picks.

Check out this roundup of our favorite rich aunts and uncles! Which one are you?