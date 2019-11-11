13 Photos Of Danielle Panabaker Serving Mysterious Killer Frost Vibes IRL

Over the weekend, actress Danielle Panabaker announced some very exciting news — she’s expecting her first baby.
Hitting Instagram, Danielle posted a photo of herself snacking on what looked like a delicious breakfast. “Eating for two,” she captioned the cute pic. Don’t know the 32-year-old beauty? She plays the dual personalities of Caitlyn Snow and Killer Frost on hit superhero show The Flash, a fan-favorite character if we do say so ourselves. So, it goes without saying, folks can’t wait to meet her frosty little mini-me.
Join us in congratulating Danielle and husband Hayes Robbins. We’re celebrating with 13 times Danielle channeled Killer Frost’s mysterious, nonchalant, tough girl vibes in real life. Get into it.
1. Snuggly.
2. Poised.
3. So sweet or… so deadly?
4. F*ck off.
5. Can I help you?
6. Play with me at your own risk.
7. Go away please.
8. Frosty.
9. Too cold for TV.
10. Icy girl.
11. Don’t make me do it.
12. Cold as snow.
13. Let’s get it! … Congrats Danielle!
