AFI , film premiere , Jada Pinkett Smith
HomeFilm

Will & Jada, Serena’s Mini-Me, & More: 23 Must-See Photos From The Star-Studded ‘King Richard’ Premiere

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
'King Richard' cast and creatives hit the 2021 AFI Fest red carpet.

‘King Richard’ cast and creatives hit the 2021 AFI Fest red carpet. | Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

The 2021 AFI Fest’s Closing Night was a star-studded affair, as Will Smith hit the red carpet with his family, Serena and Venus Williams, and the King Richard cast.

The highly anticipated film tells the story of Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s father and coach. Will Smith stars in the title role, with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney portraying the world-renowned tennis champs. The joy on the red carpet was palpable, and as expected, everyone looked nothing short of amazing.

Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Saniyya Sidney attend 'King Richard' Premiere at 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night

Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Saniyya Sidney attend 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night’ | Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

Related Stories

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith admitted he was terrified of Venus and Serena’s opinions of the film.

“It is terrifying when you play a real person that is still alive and you know that they’re going to see it,” he told the late night host, explaining that although Venus and Serena were excited, the jury was still out on whether or not they would publicly support the movie. Their support depended entirely on whether or not they liked it.

“Venus and Serena cried all the way through. They loved it,” Smith went on, adding “What was really interesting to me is we all feel like we have a picture of Richard Williams and it’s the classic overbearing father, hammering his children… but in sitting with Venus and Serena and their sisters and their mother, it was completely the opposite. He was a loving, caring, doting father. Venus referred to it as ‘the Jedi mind trick’ — that he had somehow made it so they would have to ask him ‘Please daddy can we play tennis?!’ Their punishment would be that they couldn’t play tennis when they got in trouble. He aligned with what they wanted for themselves, more than demanding what he wanted for them.”

Will added that, that was “a real lesson” for him as a parent.

Check out the official trailer and more photos from the premiere below. There were a lot of standout moments, including Will Smith kissing wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s forehead, little Alexis Olympia posing with her parents, and Willow and Jaden Smith showing up and showing out.

King Richard hits theaters this Friday, November 19.

1. Serena Williams did not come to play at the 2021 AFI Fest.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Neither did Venus, who mesmerized the crowd with her beauty and braided hairstyle.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Little Alexis Olympia stole the show while posing with her parents.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Seriously, how cute is she?!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Will and Jada looked happy as can be.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Will even gave his wife a sweet kiss on the forehead.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Dwight Howard and Will Smith chop it up at the ‘King Richard’ premiere.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

8. Will, Jada, Jaden, and Willow flick it up as a family.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

9. Jada was looking great!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Our favorite diva was in attendance. Say hi to Alexis Olympia!

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

11. All smiles.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

12. Willow serving a whole look, effortlessly.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

13. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Will Smith hug.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

14. Dad and baby girl supporting mom.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. A solo shot of Will.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

16. Demi Singleton, who portrays Serena, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Saniyya Sidney, who portrays Venus.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

17. Will spotted speaking with reporters.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

18. A shot of our favorite sisters.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

19. ‘King Richard’ cast and creatives go in for a photo together.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

20. It was all love.

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty

21. And we can’t WAIT to see the film. Congrats to the cast and crew!

The AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Willaims, tennis champions Source:Getty
You May Also Like
Close