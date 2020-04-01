All American: Bre-Z And Her Girlfriend Are #CoupleGoals In These Gorgeous Photos

If you’ve already binged season two of All American and can’t get enough of the beautiful cast, don’t worry, the group continues to bring amazing vibes in their personal life.

Daniel Ezra, who plays the lead character Spencer James in the show, even has his own YouTube channel where he interviews cast members. One of the most inspiring interviews came from his television BFF, Coop, who’s played by rapper and actress Bre-Z.

In the interview Bre-Z talked about being confident, understanding your emotions and not caring about what other people think. When speaking to her co-star, she said, “Always believe in yourself. Always. Because believe it or not, you’re here for a reason. You are who you are for a reason. And you’re just as unique and as random and unorthodox as I am. You just pay a little bit more attention than I do to what people may think. I don’t give a damn.”

Along with inspiring quotes, Bre-Z also made mention of her girlfriend a few times in the interview. Although the two don’t necessarily always hit the red carpet together, Bre-Z makes it clear on social media that they’re in love.

“Words could never express our bond,” she said in one post to Chris Amore, a make-up artist. “Today I want to acknowledge your strength. You have overcome things women couldn’t imagine. Not only did u get through, you came out with a smile. Your fearless ability to never stop fighting for yourself is amazing. I thank you for allowing me to join you in this never ending road to love ones self. Your beautiful inside and out. You’ve stuck by me through every up and down and not once complained.”

Bre-Z ended by writing, “Thank you for being you. Your love and light shines the brightest. This thing is beyond love. I love you!”

Too special.

The duo is so enraptured in coupledom bliss that Amore even made an appearance in Bre-Z’s music video “You With Me” from her latest EP Full Circle.

You can check out more photos of the beautiful couple below!