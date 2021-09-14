Rest In Peace: 5 Of Amy Winehouse’s Most Memorable Live Performances

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Today we’re celebrating Amy Winehouse on what would’ve been the late legend’s 38th birthday.

The English singer, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning, will go down in music history as one of the best to ever do it and as one of the most memorable voices of our time. She was known for her deeply personal take on jazz, soul, and R&B and for her effortless contralto vocals. Like many fallen stars, Amy struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and sadly, she succumbed to the disease back in 2011. Amy infamously wrote and released her song “Rehab,” in which she sang “They try to make me go to rehab, but I said ‘no, no no'” in 2006. The song, though underscored with sadness and dysfunction, was an upbeat tune that garnered Amy international recognition.

“The reason I wrote the song is I was drinking a lot and… at one point, I drank so much I had to go and stay with my dad. My managers at the time came to my dad’s house and said to me, ‘We want to take you to like a rehab center,'” she explained once in an interview, adding “I write about things that I personally can’t really get passed, you know. I had to write songs about it to be able to have something good come out of a bad situation.”

Despite her struggle, Amy Winehouse is an undeniable icon who won hearts all over the world with her look, music, and honesty. Prayers to her fans, family, and loved ones on her birthday today and may she rest in peace.

Below are 5 live of Amy’s best live performances.