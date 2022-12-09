Check Out Photos From The Star-Studded ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The highly-anticipated return of “Avatar” is closer than fans may imagine. The star-studded world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” was held Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening at London’s Leicester Square. Check out a gallery of the cast and attendees inside.

The screening brought the fantasy world of Avatar to life with its all star cast and crew. Some attendees included cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, director, producer, writer and editor James Cameron and producer Jon Landau.

Other celebrity guests included John Boyega, who attended with cast member Joel David Moore. He was pleasantly taking photos with fans on and off the red carpet.

The entire cast, crew and world premiere attendees were blessed with a sneak peek of the film before it opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. They were serenaded by an orchestra on stage and the stars of the film gathered to talk candidly about the years-long making of the movie.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

