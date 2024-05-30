Subscribe
Entertainment

Fans Obsess Over Behind The Scenes Viral Clip Of Ayo Edebiri Voicing ‘Inside Out 2’ Character

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Fans are obsessing over award-winning actress Ayo Edebiri yet again.  The star showcased her voiceover skills in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. Check out the viral clip and see fan reactions inside.

Ayo Edebiri will portray the role and emotion of Envy in the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Inside Out 2, which debuts June 14 in theaters. Fans caught a sneak peek of Ayo in action, voicing her character for the film.

There’s so much to love about the gifted 28 year old talent. Now, we can add voice actress to the list. From her critically acclaimed role in Hulu’s “The Bear” to her performances in films, Theater Camp and Bottoms, Ayo has stolen the hearts of several fans across the world.

A viral clip puts Ayo’s voice over talent on display as she does several different takes of her Inside Out 2 character, Envy.

Edebiri joins the cast of Disney’s Inside Out sequel, which comes nine years after fans were first introduced to Riley Andersen and the plethora of emotions living inside her head.

With Riley turning 13 in the next instalment, Inside Out 2 welcomes exciting new characters like Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment and Envy, who Ayo lends her voice to.

In a behind-the-scenes video, fans can see Ayo energetically recording her lines. Social media users are blown away about how talented she is and how effortless the work appears.

Check out the viral clip below:

One X user shared the clip saying, “Perfect casting.” Another agreed: “No need for a trailer after this.” A third fan shared, “Didn’t know I’d be jumping up and down for Inside Out 2 but here we are.”

Everyone agrees that the star was made to perform and has the range to take on any role she dares. Be sure to catch Inside Out 2 in theaters June 14.

Check out more fan reactions below:

1. Made For Her

Source:jadedkisses

2. Silly Goofy Mood

Source:tclyqyh

3. Seated!

Source:diaryofmymb

4. More Please

Source:tobi_OnBs

5. Fans Are IN Love

Source:PDDSWIFT

6. What Can’t Ayo Do?

Source:clothesverbros

7. Present & Accounted For

Source:Manass3hx

8. Born To Perform

Source:TheTitanBaddie

9. No Crumbs Left

Source:bb_hay

10. Oscar Worthy

Source:Kayz177

RELATED TAGS

ayo edebiri Celebrity news Disney
Trending Stories
Season Six Premiere And 100th Episode Celebration For The CW's "All American" 10 items
Entertainment

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘All American’s’ 100th Episode

The Vince Staples Show On Netflix
Entertainment

‘The Vince Staples Show’ Shenanigans Will Return For Season 2

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Fans Obsess Over Behind The Scenes Viral Clip Of Ayo Edebiri Voicing ‘Inside Out 2’ Character

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2023
Movies

There’s Nobody That Can Do What I Do: George Clooney & Brad Pitt Reunite In The Thrilling Official ‘WOLFS’ Trailer

Photo of Jill SCOTT 14 items
Music

All The Rhythm, All The Blues: 14 R&B Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

2024 Dreamville Music Festival 13 items
Entertainment

Hit ‘Em Sexyy: The Best Moments + Fan Reactions From Sexyy Red’s Appearance On WWE’s NXT

Teenager relaxing at park. 10 items
Wellness

10 Mental Health Resources Made For AAPI Communities

Power of the Dream
Entertainment

It’s Bigger Than Basketball: The Story Of How WNBA Players Took On A U.S. Senator Is Told In Prime Video’s Official ‘Power Of The Dream’ Trailer [WATCH]

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close