Fans Obsess Over Behind The Scenes Viral Clip Of Ayo Edebiri Voicing ‘Inside Out 2’ Character

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Fans are obsessing over award-winning actress Ayo Edebiri yet again. The star showcased her voiceover skills in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. Check out the viral clip and see fan reactions inside.

Ayo Edebiri will portray the role and emotion of Envy in the upcoming Disney and Pixar film Inside Out 2, which debuts June 14 in theaters. Fans caught a sneak peek of Ayo in action, voicing her character for the film.

There’s so much to love about the gifted 28 year old talent. Now, we can add voice actress to the list. From her critically acclaimed role in Hulu’s “The Bear” to her performances in films, Theater Camp and Bottoms, Ayo has stolen the hearts of several fans across the world.

A viral clip puts Ayo’s voice over talent on display as she does several different takes of her Inside Out 2 character, Envy.

Edebiri joins the cast of Disney’s Inside Out sequel, which comes nine years after fans were first introduced to Riley Andersen and the plethora of emotions living inside her head.

With Riley turning 13 in the next instalment, Inside Out 2 welcomes exciting new characters like Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment and Envy, who Ayo lends her voice to.

In a behind-the-scenes video, fans can see Ayo energetically recording her lines. Social media users are blown away about how talented she is and how effortless the work appears.

Check out the viral clip below:

One X user shared the clip saying, “Perfect casting.” Another agreed: “No need for a trailer after this.” A third fan shared, “Didn’t know I’d be jumping up and down for Inside Out 2 but here we are.”

Everyone agrees that the star was made to perform and has the range to take on any role she dares. Be sure to catch Inside Out 2 in theaters June 14.

Check out more fan reactions below: