Ay Papi! These Pics Show Just How Handsome Bad Bunny Truly Is

Bad Bunny is making Playboy history.

The superstar was announced as the publication’s first-ever digital mag cover star and, to top that off, he’s only the second man to grace the cover solo. And, did we mention he’s got, not one, but two covers?

Inside, the Puerto Rican “Te Boté” singer and rapper gets candid about his career, being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, and more.

Apparently, he has a hard time remembering he’s famous. “I do all of this and I’m not even sure what I cause,” he told Playboy. “It’s not until someone comes up to me and tells me, ‘Man, thank you,’ that I realize the impact.”

He also spoke about the way women are treated in today’s society, saying “The music industry and society in general [treat women] like they’re nothing. Women are human beings and deserve respect and the same treatment as anybody else.”

On the topic of supporting the queer community, he hopes to educate some of his fans.

"I think I have an audience split in two: fans of Bad Bunny and fans of reggaetón itself, and I want to merge the two," the singer explained. "I feel I have a big sector to educate. There's a lot of people who won't pay attention to other people calling them out, but they follow Bad Bunny. If he tells them what's good, maybe they can grow as people and come to accept others." "In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they're meant to," he added. Check out his full cover story here, plus more photos below.