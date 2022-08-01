#mood , Barack Obama , birthday
Happy Birthday to Our Forever President: 33 Photos Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

Happy Birthday to our forever President Barack Obama! Things just haven’t been the same since he left the White House. Today, we celebrate with our favorite smiling photos of Barack Obama inside.

 

Whenever you’re downing the dumps about life and the turmoil our country faces today, just think of our former Chief Of Staff, Barack Obama.

Barack always seems to have a smile on his face, and he’s the main President who actually would be justified in walking around mad and moppy.

 

He’s dealt with more in his Presidency than the current Head Of State could ever fathom.  From school shootings to dealing with racism at the hands of Congress, Barack has seen it all, yet his charming smile remained unchanged.

Michelle Obama once said, “When I’m happier and healthier, my family is happier and healthier, and it affects how I interact with my friends and the people I work with. So I’ve freed myself to say, yes, I can make choices that make me happy, and that will ripple out and be good for the people I love as well.”

Looks like her hubby agrees. Let’s honor a time when it wasnt so difficult to crack a smile. Check out these sweet and swagging photos of Barack Obama’s grinning it up.

Check out a gallery of our forever President to celebrate his 60th birthday below:

1. Look Up, Barack! Say Cheese!

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-BIRTH Source:Getty

2. Hat’s Off to His Smile

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-FBI Source:Getty

3. SMILE!

US-ELECTIONS-OBAMA Source:Getty

4. A Charming Leo

Barack Obama speaks at University of Chicago Source:Getty

5. Full of Life

Day 7: Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Source:Getty

6. A Man of the People

US-POLITICS-OBAMA Source:Getty

7. Obama’s Dashing Smile

US-ELECTIONS-OBAMA Source:Getty

8. In His Happy Place

North Carolina v Duke Source:Getty

9. Cheesing With the Bidens

US-ELECTION-OBAMA-BIDEN Source:Getty

10. His Fave Pose With A Dash of Smile

TOPSHOT-CUBA-US-OBAMA-ARRIVAL Source:Getty

11. Happy With His Eldest

US-POLITICS-OBAMA Source:Getty

12. *Jadakiss Laugh*

President Barack Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival Source:Getty

13. Happy Wife, Happy Life

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-ARRIVAL Source:Getty

14. Love to See It

President Obama and First Lady attend the Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - DC Source:Getty

15. Caught in the Moment

President Obama Memorializes The 15th Anniversary Of The September 11th Attacks Source:Getty

16. Bundled Up, Still Smiling

US President Barack Obama attends the 2016 White House Tribal Nations Conference Source:Getty

17. Even In Business, He’s Cheesing

US-POLITICS-Obama Source:Getty

18. The Many Faces of Barack

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-OBAMA-ITALY-PRESS CONFERENCE Source:Getty

19. Smiling Hard

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area Source:Getty

20. Joking With MJ

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MEDAL OF FREEDOM Source:Getty

21. In NYC, Smiling…

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 10, 2017 Source:Getty

22. Even With This Guy, He’s All Smiles

Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration Source:Getty

23. Dashing Once Again

2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards - Inside Source:Getty

24. Happily Handing Out Medals to Tom Hanks

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MEDAL OF FREEDOM Source:Getty

25. Barack’s NWTS Cover

Barack Obama Campaigns With Joe Biden In Michigan 3 Days Ahead Of Election Source:Getty

26. Shaking Hands, Smiling Faces

APEC-SUMMIT-RUSSIA-NATO Source:Getty

27. All Smiles

Nashua, NH — President Barack Obama smiles while describing the hearty group of greeters he met in the snow on the tarmac after Air Force One touched down for his visit to Nashua Community College where he spoke about energy on Thursday, March 1, 2 Source:Getty

28. Obama Cheesing With Bill Clinton

US-CGI-OBAMA-CLINTON Source:Getty

29. On the Green

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-VACATION-GOLF Source:Getty

30. Touring the Great Sights

CHINA-US-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

31. On Air With A Big Grin

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8 Source:Getty

32. Even Through the Hard Times, He’s Happy

CZECH-US-RUSSIA-POLITICS-NUCLEAR Source:Getty

33. Happy, Happy!

Today - Season 71 Source:Getty
