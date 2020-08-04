Happy Birthday, King! 14 Reasons We Are Still Very Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States.
Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having had Barry O. in our lives for eight years. Today, our forever President celebrates his 59th birthday — can you believe he’s almost 60?! — and from Instagram to Twitter, it seems the entire nation is taking a moment to show him some love. Of course his beautiful, smart, talented, accomplished wife Michelle had a few words for her hubby on his big day too.
Posting a throwback photo of their family to Instagram, Mrs. Obama kept her birthday message simple but sweet as ever. “Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘,” she wrote. See the nostalgic photo below.
Check out these 14 reasons why, we too, are still thankful for Barack and join in on wishing him a happy, happy birthday! We’re kicking it off with the fact that he’s obviously an amazing #GirlDad:
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty
“If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon. When I think about this boy, I think about my own kids,” he said in a speech that made clear the hardships that come with being a Black parent.
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty
He said of the win in 2015, that their decision “made our union a little more perfect.”
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty
Here he is, with his daughter Sasha Obama, honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. by helping out in a community service project at the D.C Central Kitchen.
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.Source:Getty
6. The White House was always lit and full of celebs, so we had moments like these.Source:Getty
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty
8. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty
Not only has he played basketball with some notable celebs, he invited the Miami Heat to the White House to celebrate their second straight championship title in 2013. Baller!
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty
We bet they’re thankful too.
10. Despite his insane schedule, he’s hands-on with his kiddos.Source:Getty
11. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty
13. He gave us hope…Source:Getty
In a time where so many people feel hopeless under our current administration, President Obama gave us hope, regardless of the obstacles he faced. From healthcare to discussing race in a way no president before him could, Obama was a man of the people.