Happy Birthday, King! 14 Reasons We Are Still Very Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States.

Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having had Barry O. in our lives for eight years. Today, our forever President celebrates his 59th birthday — can you believe he’s almost 60?! — and from Instagram to Twitter, it seems the entire nation is taking a moment to show him some love. Of course his beautiful, smart, talented, accomplished wife Michelle had a few words for her hubby on his big day too.

ALSO: Beautiful Birthday Girl! See Sasha Obama Grow Up Over The Years In 24 Adorable Photos

Posting a throwback photo of their family to Instagram, Mrs. Obama kept her birthday message simple but sweet as ever. “Happy birthday to my favorite guy. Here’s to all the good days, blue skies, and new adventures to come. 😘,” she wrote. See the nostalgic photo below.

Check out these 14 reasons why, we too, are still thankful for Barack and join in on wishing him a happy, happy birthday! We’re kicking it off with the fact that he’s obviously an amazing #GirlDad:

ALSO: Growing Up Fast! These Recent Pics Of Kelly Rowland’s Son Titan Are Way Too Adorable