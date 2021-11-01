Halloween 2021: Global Grind’s List Of Costume MVPs

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Halloween 2021 was very exciting.

Every year, our faves go all out with their costumes, honoring some of the greatest musicians, movies, albums, and pop culture moments of all time. Thankfully, 2021 was no different. After her epic salute to Beyoncé last year, Tabria Majors kicked things off in a major way, paying tribute to Ciara. The model and dancer recreated many of CiCi’s most iconic moments, including her music videos for “Like A Boy,” “Ride,” and more. She was so good, in fact, Ciara reposted the tribute with this loving message.

“WOOOWW!! CILLOWEEN is EPIC @TabriaMajors! I am blown away by your level of detail, creativity, and passion! Inspired meter is on 1000! Thank you for the love beautiful Queen! You took this to another Level Up! #IHaveTheBestFansInTheworld #Halloween ❤️”

Speaking of CiCi, the Queen also slayed this Halloween, going as Selena and then all three members of TLC. Saweetie surprised everyone with her Catwoman costume, blessed by O.G. Halle Berry. Chloe Bailey went all in as Betty Boop. And, Vanessa Bryant went as Cruella, noting the five stages of grief in her caption.

But, as usual, big names weren't the only ones who gave it their everything this Halloween.