CLOSE
aging , Black don't crack , gabrielle union
HomeEntertainment

Visual Proof Gabrielle Union Hasn’t Aged At All In Over 20 Years

Posted October 29, 2019

1. Gabrielle attends ’45 Years of TV guide Covers’ in 1998.

Museum of Television & Radio's 'A Television Diary: 45 Years of TV Guide Covers' Source:Getty

2. Gabby at the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Premiere

'Shakespeare in Love' Premiere Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

3. Gabrielle Union in the 2000 film ‘Bring It On’

Kirsten Dunst And Gabrielee Union Star In Cheer Fever To Be Released In The Summer Of 2000 Source:Getty

4. Young and gettin’ it!

FILM PREMIERE LOS ANGELES: 'ORIGINAL SIN' Source:Getty

5. That smile though.

LA PREMIERE: 'SAVING SILVERMAN' BY DENNIS DUGAN Source:Getty

6. That glow though!

'Original Sin' premieres in LA Source:Getty

7. Gabby at a Barneys N.Y. Gala Dinner in 2006.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

8. 2003 Gabby was fine too.

Photocall of 'Bad boys II' with Will Smith and Gabrielle Union in Madrid. Source:Getty

9. Gabby at the 2004 Video Game Awards

Spike TV's 2nd Annual 'Video Game Awards 2004' - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Get it, girl.

In Style Magazine and Warner Bros. Studios Post Golden Globe Party - Beverley Hilton Source:Getty

11. Drop dead gorgeous.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

12. 10 years later and ain’t a damn thing change.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

13. Front row at Fashion Week back in 2011.

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Source:Getty

14. Working it.

BET's New Series 'Being Mary Jane' Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

15. Gabby and Naomi circa 2015

7th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York - Inside Source:Getty

16. Gabby circa 2016

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13 Source:Getty

17. Gabby flaunts what her mama gave her at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals Source:Getty

18. The Gabby we know and love these days!

Gabrielle Union Celebrates New York & Company x Breaking In Partnership Source:Getty

19. Skin poppin’!

View this post on Instagram

Chocolate Sundae 🍒

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

20. Lawd!

21. So tell us, Gabby, what’s your secret?

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close