Fan Reactions: Blac Chyna’s Rebrand Back To Angela White Is Fascinating & Inspires True Healing

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has traded in her lip fillers, OnlyFans account and devilish tattoos after reconnecting with God. The rebrand not only comes with a name change but a dramatic physical and mental “make-under.” Read more about her powerful transformation and see fan reactions inside.

The 34 year old former exotic dancer turned reality star has been vocal about this new era on social media. White shared a series of posts, taking her followers on her journey to becoming more of “herself.” The first post she shared two weeks ago from the doctor’s office where she was reducing her breasts and gluteus maximus. Her caption reads, “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. ‘You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.’ ~ Angela White.”

Over the course of two weeks, White has shared her getting her lip and face fillers removed, a road trip to get her Baphomet (satanic symbol) tattoo removed and her baptism which occurred last May on her 34th birthday.

According to her exclusive interview with Daily Mail, the model and socialite shared how getting baptized and reconnecting with God inspired her dramatic physical and mental make-under. Angela even quit her “degrading” OnlyFans career and shed her infamous stage name to begin embracing her birth name. These efforts are all to become more her in this new era.

Following her baptism, White came to the realization that continuing to share teh X-rated images and videos on her OnlyFans platform was “degrading” and not ”what God will want me to do.”

She goes on to say, “I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that. It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in.”

Angela isn’t the first celebrity to revert back to her normal body. The Kardashians, whom she has had a futile relationship with in recent years, have undergone surgery to reduce their plastic surgeries and return to their (kind of) regular bodies.

Most fans are proud and happy for Angela White’s rebrand back to her truest self. Of course, there are others who have negative things to say about her transformation. Either way, Angela’s doing her and we love to see it.

