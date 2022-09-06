To Keep Your BBL Or Not? That Is The Question: The Kardashian’s Return To Their White Bodies

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj once said, “You ain’t f*cked me, you fu*ked the old body.” It looks like the Kardashians are headed back to their White roots by reverting to their old figures. Kim and Khloe Kardashian have made some apparent changes to their bodies recently and the rest of the world may follow closely behind them.

The women, who transformed their bodies to fit the curves of Black and Brown women, have decided to head back to their Caucasian neighborhoods. Kim Kardashian popularized the BBL body and profited from her shape wear brand SKIMS, which is designed to support women’s natural curves. Still, for Kim and her sisters, they were forced to spend a pretty penny to look like Black women.

Since Kim’s tossed her husband Kanye West to the side, she has gone back to dating White men like Pete Davidson. The body now has to match the new grunge, White couple, aesthetic. Her sister Courtney never really left the community, but she most recently, wed her new husbae, Travis Barker, keeping the White genes dominant.

Most recently, Kim posed like a true “American sweetheart” for Interview magazine. Fans are stunned at her blonde hair, denim look posed in front of an All American background.

As for Khloe, she is still off and on and off and on again with her baby’s father Tristan Thompson. Still, that didn’t stop her from removing the excess fat from her butt and hips and creating the slim and trim figure girls aspired to have in the 80s and 90s high fashion model era.

It doesn’t look like their youngest sister Kylie Jenner has changed much. Maybe she’s hoping to hold on to her Black baby’s father, Travis Scott, with her new and improved curves. Unlike her other sisters, who have completely abandoned their past lives, evading the Black community with their new bodies, hairstyles and clothing which directly emulates Black women.

Is this the beginning of a new trend? Will more women revert to their old figures to fit the Kardashian’s new aesthetic?

For most people, going back may be a challenge without billions in the bank. But let’s face it: having curves will never go out of style. To keep your BBL or not? That is the question.

Check out the Kardashian’s new and old bodies below: