Did You Know: Amber Rose Is The Reason Nicki Minaj Is Featured On Kanye West’s Hit “Monster”

Amber Rose says she is the only reason Nicki Minaj was featured on Kanye West’s massive hit, “Monster.” Her impact was so huge on the record that we almost forgot it was Kanye’s song.

On Tuesday (Jul 19), Amber Rose was a guest on Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay’s “Higher Learning” podcast, promoting her own rap single “GYHO.” That is when she shared that she has always had an ear for talent. Amber Rose discloses that she even has experience as an A&R, working with the likes of Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

“I have a good ear. I’ve A&R’d a bunch of amazing projects,” Rose says on the podcast.

The “Higher Learning” hosts asked Rose for specific names.

“All my boyfriends. All of them,” she noted. Amber Rose has dated West, Wiz Khalifa and 21 Savage in the past.

The model and television personality shares that she is the sole reason why Nicki Minaj collaborated with Kanye West on “Monster” back in 2010. If it weren’t for Rose’s insistence, Nicki may not have ever given fans one of her best features.

Nicki Minaj’s verse on “Monster” is widely recognized as one of her best. Amber Rose was dating Ye at the time of this record’s inception and now she admits that this record would not have come to life without her having ear to the streets.

“I put Nicki on ‘Monster.’ [Kanye] didn’t know who Nicki was back then,” Rose said. “I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on ‘Monster.’ … She was still coming up. And I saw her in the studio and I said, ‘Oh my fucking God, this bitch is talented as hell.’ And then I went back to Kanye and was like, ‘You need to get this girl Nicki on ‘Monster.” He was like, ‘Who? What? No.'”

Kanye was not convinced, but later decided to meet with Nicki to let her hear the song. Nicki came back to the studio the following day with her verse.

Rose also shared that Kanye thought about removing the verse, “’cause it was too good.”

