Black Dad Appreciation: Carmelo Anthony’s Compassionate Love For Kiyan Is The Stuff Of Kings

Today, Carmelo Anthony celebrates his 37th birthday and we couldn’t let it go by without shouting him out and showing some love!

Besides giving his life to the game of basketball, Melo has spent his time as an avid philanthropist. He’s donated millions of dollars to humanitarian causes, while also getting in on the ground to support social justice issues like marching for Freddie Gray, who died from a spinal injury while in police custody, for example. Melo is known as a supportive friend and loving family man, especially where his son Kiyan is concerned. That said, while there are many reasons to admire the famed baller, today we highlight his excellence as a father.

“My SUN… Your eyes give me the will to fight back, even when everything goes off-track. Your hugs give me a reason to smile, even when problems pile. Your love is what keeps me going, it is what keeps my heart beating,” Melo once wrote in a heartfelt birthday message to his little man.

Not every dad can express himself the way Melo does, so we notice the love, we applaud it, and we hope more fathers follow suit. See some of his best Instagram moments with his mini-me Kiyan below and join us in wishing Melo the happiest of birthdays!

