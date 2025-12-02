What’s Black On Netflix: December 2025

December is officially here, and Netflix is closing out 2025 with a lineup that delivers everything from major blockbusters to soulful storytelling anchored in Black talent. Check out a list of what’s Black and new on Netflix this month inside.

Whether you’re looking for holiday laughs, heart-tugging dramas, or documentary moments that spotlight Black joy and global impact, this month’s slate has something for every mood. Netflix’s December rollout is stacked, balancing buzzy new titles with nostalgic throwbacks. And yes, the culture is well represented.

According to Netflix Tudum’s official December preview, the platform is leaning into festive drops, long-awaited film premieres, and new seasons perfect for binge nights as we warm up for the new year. Comedy film lovers might find the Big Momma’s franchise to be the perfect holiday binge choice. Meanwhile, other movie buffs might prefer to watch the cult classic Pulp Fiction, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Netflix’s December lineup is a mix of comfort classics and fresh stories, but most importantly, it’s a reminder of how deeply Black creativity continues to shape film and television. From comedy legends to global cultural moments, the platform’s offerings make this month a perfect time to stream something meaningful, memorable, and rooted in the culture.

Below is a list of what to look for when you’re curating your Netflix watchlist this month. These titles either star Black talent, highlight Black stories, or feature creators bringing something new to the screen.

Check out what’s Black on Netflix for Dec. 2025 below:

1. ‘Big Momma’s House’ (Dec. 1) Source:YouTube Martin Lawrence brings the laughs as undercover agent Malcolm Turner slipping into the iconic Big Momma disguise. A nostalgic comedy staple that never fails. 2. ‘Big Momma’s House 2’ (Dec. 1) Source:YouTube Lawrence doubles down on the antics as he returns undercover—this time as a nanny. A goofy, high-energy ride starring one of Black comedy’s greatest. 3. Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua (Dec. 19) Source:YouTube A colossal global showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, live from Miami, Florida. 4. ‘The West Wing’ (Dec. 9) Source:YouTube Seasons 1-7 will arrive on Netflix. Considered one of the best-written and most innovative TV series of all time, this political drama depicts a president in his first year in office. 5. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within (Dec. 9) Source:YouTube In this joyful short documentary, children at a Ugandan orphanage find healing, spread hope, and achieve global acclaim — one viral dance video at a time. 6. Love and Wine (Dec. 5) Source:YouTube A prestigious wine farm heir trades lives with his down-to-earth childhood friend to prove that his luck with the ladies is more than wallet deep. 7. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration (Dec. 3) Source:YouTube ’Tis the season! Meghan shares her favorite holiday traditions, seasonal crafts, and family recipes with friends old and new in this festive special. 8. ‘Pulp Fiction’ (Dec. 1) Source:YouTube Two hit men, a prizefighter, a gangster’s wife, and a pair of bandits cross paths in a twisty, blood-soaked journey through the seedy heart of Los Angeles. 9. NFL Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings Source:YouTube Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the Lions vs. Vikings and Cowboys vs. Commanders.