Smoker’s Watch List: This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features 4/20 Classics

Published on April 17, 2024

Cheech And Chong's "Up In Smoke" Film Still

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Got munchies? We got movies. This week’s ‘What to Watch’ list features the perfect cannabis friendly films to binge for 4/20 this weekend. Check out the trailers for our specially curated ‘What to Watch’ film list to keep you entertained for the unofficial holiday.

Plan your weekend watch list with this special ‘What to Watch’ film list. These classic 4/20 films are the perfect entertainment to begin your weekend of fun. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks for the holiday. All of these titles are not cannabis related, but these films will bring you the laughs and entertainment when the tree ignites the giggles.

Classics like Friday, starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker are a staple on our 4/20 watch list. The film follows Craig Jones (Ice Cube), who has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, it’s Friday, rent is due, and he hates his overbearing girlfriend, Joi (Paula Jai Parker). Meanwhile, his best friend, Smokey (Tucker), owes the local drug dealer money, and that’s all before lunch. As the hours drag on, Jones and Smokey experience the gamut of urban life, complete with crackheads, shoot-outs and overly sexual pastors, concentrated into one single, unbelievable Friday.

Of course, we added the classic 4/20 friendly films like Cheech and Chong’s Up In Smoke, Pineapple Express, How High and Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle. These movies should all be included in the essential smoker’s watch list.

Two underrated films we added to the list include The Trap and The Wash, starring some of hip hop’s greatest talents like T.I., Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

This week’s list is different from our usual, “we have something for everyone.” This list is strictly for the comedy and cannabis lovers.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week:

1. ‘Half Baked’

Source:YouTube

2. ‘Pineapple Express’

Source:YouTube

3. ‘Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle’

Source:YouTube

4. ‘How High’

Source:YouTube

5. ‘Mac and Devin Go To High School’

Source:YouTube

6. ‘Juno’

Source:YouTube

7. ‘Friday’

Source:YouTube

8. ‘Superbad’

Source:YouTube

9. ‘Up In Smoke’

Source:YouTube

10. ‘The Wash’

Source:YouTube

11. ‘The Trap’

Source:YouTube

Cheech And Chong's "Up In Smoke" Film Still 11 items
Entertainment

Smoker's Watch List: This Week's 'What to Watch' Film List Features 4/20 Classics

