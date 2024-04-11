Subscribe
Entertainment

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Is Inspired By TV’s Most Iconic Breakups

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
US-GOLDEN GLOBES/FRIENDS

Source: MIKE NELSON / Getty


This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list is inspired by the most iconic TV breakups Americans still can’t get over. With the recent total eclipse asking for us to let go of the past, these most searched breakups are still tough to get over. Watch clips from this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

A new study discovered America’s most popular TV show breakup is Ross and Rachel’s from the adored sitcom “Friends.” Their breakup with the iconic line, “We were on a break!” is crowned America’s most Googled TV show split. Nearly twenty years later, Americans still search for this breakup a staggering 1,213 times a month on average. Ross and Rachel’s breakup is the most popular in 45 states, and Vermont searches for this split more than any other state.

Bonus code experts at No Deposit 365 conducted a study that investigated average monthly search volume data to determine the nation’s most Googled TV show breakup. By gathering a list of the most well-known couples from famous TV shows, experts examined how many times their breakups were Googled in the past 12 months. The study also discovered the states searching the most for each couple.

America’s second most Googled breakup is Steve and Nancy’s from “Stranger Things.” The high school split witnesses 556 monthly searches on average and is the most searched-for breakup in four states. Kansas residents revisit the heartbreaking moment the most, along with Kentucky, Louisiana, and Oregon.

Haley and Andy’s breakup in the hit family comedy series, “Modern Family” comes in third on the list, with 453 monthly searches on average. New Mexico searches the most for the heartbreaking split, where the couple say their tearful goodbyes as Andy moves home for a job opportunity. A classic “right person wrong time” breakup is bound to stick with viewers.

Check out the full list of the most iconic TV breakups below:

1. ‘Friends’ – Rachel & Ross

Source:YouTube

2. ‘Stranger Things’ – Steve & Nancy

Source:YouTube

3. ‘Modern Family’ – Haley & Andy

Source:YouTube

4. ‘Vampire Diaries’ – Elena & Damon

Source:YouTube

5. ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – Marshall & Lily

Source:YouTube

6. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – Meredith & Derek

Source:YouTube

7. ‘Friends’ – Rachel & Joey

Source:YouTube

8. ‘The Mindy Project’ – Mindy & Danny

Source:YouTube

9. ‘The Simpsons’ – Marge & Homer

Source:YouTube

10. ‘One Tree Hill’ – Haley & Nathan

Source:YouTube
Trending Stories
IF 4 items
Movies

A Story You Have To Believe To See: Paramount Pictures Releases The Final ‘IF’ Trailer Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds & More

IKEA UNVEIL TESAMMANS COLLECTION
Home

IKEA & Raw Color Unveils Colorful TESAMMANS Collection With Special Open House Event In LA

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Entertainment

Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

US-O.J. SIMPSON 25 items
Entertainment

The Juice Man: The Internet Reacts To OJ Simpson Passing At The Age Of 76

Femme It Forward MUSE
Entertainment

Femme It Forward Launches MUSE Mentorship Program With Advisors Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys and More

STARZ 'BMF' Episode Stills for 306 19 items
Television

Casualties Of War: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

Birthday Sex Wine Assets
Entertainment

I Could Drink This All The Time: Jeremih Launches “Birthday Sex” Wine

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures "Bob Marley: One Love" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Not Different In Any Important Way: RZA’s Plea For Animal Equality Is Named PETA’s March Adness Winner

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close