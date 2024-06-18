Bonafide Bops: Celebrating Black Music Month With Our Favorite Black Sitcom Theme Songs

June is Black Music Month. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter decreed that the month of June would be dedicated to celebrating the African American music and musicians that have helped the country to dance, express their faith through song, march against injustice, and to defend the country’s enduring promise of freedom and opportunity for all.

It isn’t a surprise that many people look at the mid/late 1990’s through the early 2000’s as a golden age for Black actors/comedians and Black television overall. Whether it was Will Smith fleeing trouble in Philadelphia by moving to live with his wealthy family members in California on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or the late great Bernie Mac taking in his nieces and nephew because his sister was on drugs, we were never without a great Black sitcom during this era.

What made these shows so great and memorable though? Well of course we have to give props to the stars that carried the shows. Most of the shows during the time were named after the main characters (i.e.The Steve Harvey Show) so that goes without saying. The networks obviously seen something special enough in these actors and actresses that they thought giving them their own shows was the right decision. They too deserve credit for their contributions. The writers behind some of our favorite scenes (and the cast members who brought them to life) also can’t go without being mentioned.

A successful TV show is built like a machine where every little part plays a key component in making it run smoothly. One of the most overlooked aspects of most of the legendary shows we loved watching growing up were the theme songs. Before we were able to listen to Brandy’s diary entries, we knew that we would hear “Mo to the…E to the.” When we heard the ad-lib “Oh that is cayute” from another room, we all knew that it was time to watch The Parkers. Some of the stars of the shows showed their dual talents by recording the theme songs themselves (Queen Latifah, Countess Vaughn) and in some other cases, legit superstars (Lil Romeo, Coolio) were tapped to handle the task. Regardless of who graced the theme songs, there were a lot of very classic opening tracks we were blessed with.

In a time where shows had to be top notch, the music that accompanied them had to be on the same level. To celebrate Black Music Month and some of our favorite Black sitcoms, we put together a gallery of our favorite theme songs from the shows we grew up loving. Let us know which ones are your favorites and if you think we missed any!