Dream Wedding, Dream Reality: Check Out Photos From WE Tv’s ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Second Season Screening

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Dream wedding, dream reality! Rapper and media personality Da Brat and her wifey, Judy, plan their ultimate dream wedding in the new season of Brat Loves Judy on WE tv. The newlyweds face major hurdles from a new baby to their explosive careers. Check out photos from the screening last night.

In the second season, the power couple are learning how to navigate their impending issues as they rush towards their 2-22-22 wedding date. Judy returns to her hometown in New Orleans, Louisiana where Da Brat and Judy’s love story first began. Meanwhile, Brat plans Judy’s surprise 40th birthday party.

Da Brat is also making boss moves in her music career as she reinvents herself as an independent artist. She continues to explore her tomboy and feminine side, finding balance while opening up more than ever before.

The official series description:

Brat-A-Tat and Big Booty Judy plan their dream wedding, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers, as they navigate married life. Judy returns to her hometown in NOLA where Brat and Judy started their love journey – where it all began! Meanwhile, Brat plans Judy’s Surprise 40th Birthday. Brat’s calling all the shots in her music career as she reinvents herself as an independent artist…exploring her tomboy vs feminine side and opening more than ever before.

Watch the Brat Loves Judy season 2 trailer below:

New episodes exploring Da Brat and Judy’s next chapter together in Brat Loves Judy air each Thursday at 9 pm ET on WE tv, streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK. The two celebrated the new season with friends at last night’s premiere screening.

See photos below: