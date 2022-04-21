Love Is The Movement: TikTok Dance Couple Tie The Knot In Gorgeous Wedding [Videos]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Popular dance and TikTok couple celebrate their union this month. Dancer Eddie “Neptune” Eskridge and dancer, motivational leader and actress Makeda Cyrus share moments from their gorgeous wedding filled with a series of videos and obviously, lots of dancing.

After building a friendship over the years, the couple began cultivating a real and loving relationship. The two decided to tie the knot the only way they know how with a night full of dancing and pure love.

The occasion was as Eskridge describes, “a MOVIE.” The beautiful dance couple share a series of photos and videos from their special evening.

In 2015, Dallas dancer Eskridge was a contestant on Season 12 of So You Think You Can Dance, finishing in the Top 8. His specialty was freestyle. Since then, he’s gone on to dance for many notable artists and continue his blossoming career in LA.

His now, wife, Cyrus began her journey as a dancer at the age of 6 years old in a nearby dance studio in Brooklyn studying ballet, jazz and tap. The classically trained dancer has an interesting background going on to study engineering and eventually receiving her degree from Georgia Tech in Atlanta while still keeping her love of dance at the core. She later took a huge leap of faith leaving her corporate life to pursue dance full time eventually landing her first-ever tour with Mary J. Blige.

Cyrus went on to work with the industry’s top choreographers like Fatima Robinson, LaurieAnn Gibson and JaQuel Knight. She’s also performed with major artists like Beyoncé, Janelle Monae, Pharrell and more and appeared on Nickelodeon, Netflix, The Voice, BET Awards, American Music Awards and many other programs.

Eskridge shared one post about their union saying, “Our wedding was a MOVIE 🍿 My Bestfriend and I did a thing and got MARRIED!! Being friends first is the solid foundation our relationship is built on and that’s what makes our Love so strong! Thank you to everyone below for making our day extremely special and perfect!”

The two continue to bring light to the world through their shared love of dance. One reel shows their first dance together after tying the knot.

The post reads, “This was our first dance after exchanging our vows! 😂 y’all know we had to hit a vibe to celebrate our new beginning! This day was so magical, we are still on a high!”

The vibes were right. Congrats to the newlyweds! Check out more from the wedding below.

