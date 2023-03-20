Too Trill: Letoya Luckett, J Prince & More Gather To Celebrate Bun B’s 50th Birthday

On Sunday night (March 19), rapper Bun B celebrated his 50th Birthday with a surprise party hosted by DIAGEO and its brands with family, friends, and the industry tastemakers.

Born Bernard James Freeman, Bun B is one half of the southern rap duo UGK (UnderGround Kingz), a group he formed in 1987 alongside Pimp C. Under Jive Records, the legendary group released six successful studio albums (Too Hard To Swallow, Super Tight, Ridin’ Dirty, Dirty Money, Underground Kingz and UGK 4 Life) and are considered one of the greatest rap duos in history. After the death of Pimp C in 2007, Bun B began his solo career. Since that time, the hip-hop royalty has released five albums (Trill, II Trill, Trill OG, Trill OG: The Epilogue and Return of the Trill) on his own. He is lauded for his cinematic lyricism and vivid storytelling and remains one of the most highly regarded MCs in the hip-hop landscape.

The UGK rapper celebrated 50 years of life and #HipHop50 anniversary toasting with CÎROC – the Official Vodka of Hip Hop 50 – and Crown Royal and Tequila Don Julio cocktails. Throughout the evening, guests in attendance were treated to a special performance by Bun B, while dancing to H-Town classics spun by DJ Mr. Rogers, They were also able to enjoy Bun B’s signature Trill Burgers. To add to the celebrations, Bun B also marked 20 years of marriage with his wife Angela “Queenie” Walls, and surprised guests with a vow renewal. Among the notables in attendance were H-Town’s own J Prince, LeToya Luckett, and more. Check out photos from the event below!