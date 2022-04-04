Life On The Spectrum: These Celebs And Their Kids Are Celebrating Autism Acceptance Month [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Autism Acceptance Month, formerly known as Autism Awareness Month, is recognized in the month of April and it aims to celebrate and promote acceptance for the condition that occurs in one in every 54 children as of 2020 in the US. Many celebrities have opened up about their children, who fall within the spectrum. We created a gallery to celebrate them.

Autism is a complex developmental condition affecting the person’s ability to interact, communicate, and progress. It has many subtypes, which is why there is a spectrum one may fall under. Autism Acceptance Month was first held in the year 1972 by the Autism Society, emphasizing the need for public awareness to promote acceptance, celebrate the differences, and be more inclusive towards autistic individuals around us.

The autism diagnosis rate is increasing, so it is vital that we take these 30 days to celebrate the differences, learn more about the effects and empower our autistic community.

What is Autism?

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a brain developmental disorder caused by genetic mutation and sometimes, by environmental triggers. Although the autism spectrum is vast, some of the common signs in autistic individuals are repetitive behaviors, hyperactivity, and extreme sensitivity to light, touch, and sound.

Is there A Cure?

While there is no absolute cure for autism, therapies and medication can help reduce abnormal behavior and the onset of related symptoms such as seizures.

How to observe Autism Acceptance Month?

Find and participate in local groups activities: There are many events lined by local autism awareness organizations in your city. Reach out to one of the local groups, get a timetable of the events planned for the month, and make sure you bring along your children to participate. These can range from fundraisers to Awareness Walks. Read books focused on autism to your children: The key mission of Autism Acceptance Month is to educate the new generation in fostering acceptance and kindness towards the autistic community. “Ella Autie,” a story of a 4th grader battling society with autism is a great way to educate your kids during this month and start important conversations. Donate to Autism Awareness Organizations: Make it a goal to donate as much as you can to your local Autism Awareness Organizations or the Autism Society of America to further their efforts and encourage their unrelenting support for the community.

Check out a gallery of celebrities who have autistic children below.