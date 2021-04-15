Black Dad Appreciation: Photos Of Chance The Rapper Being An ADORABLE Father

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This week we want to highlight one of our favorite celebrity dads, Chance The Rapper. After welcoming a second child into his beautiful family back in 2019, he opened up about wanting to be the best father and husband possible — and even postponed his impending tour to do so. In a viral message posted to Instagram, Chance pretty much said he knows better so he’s going to do better.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” he announced at the time. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

Tomorrow, almost two years later, the famed artist and proud dad will celebrate his 28th birthday. We’d like to kick it off by saluting him and all men who continue to put their families first. Check out some of his most adorable dad moments below. Have a great birthday, Chance!

